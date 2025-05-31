Illinois' Secret, Mysterious Bayou Is A Shady, Green Cypress Swamp Called 'One Of Nature's Masterpieces'

When it comes to swamps in the United States, your mind likely conjures up images of one of Florida's oldest state parks, a place overflowing with wildlife and wetlands buried deep in the South. And while most swamps in the country are found in the Southeast, you might be surprised to discover there's one tucked away at the southern tip of Illinois. That's right — you can enjoy the sights, sounds, and diverse swamp ecosystem right in the heart of the Midwest (minus the presence of crocodiles and alligators). The Cache River State Natural Area is home to some of the best wetlands in the state, and it's often considered "one of nature's masterpieces," hidden away in the Midwest.

The Cache River State Natural Area is about two hours south of St. Louis. Spanning over 18,000 acres and encompassing three different regions, it's a place of extreme biodiversity. From cypress trees with trunks spanning 40 feet in circumference to endangered animals seeking shelter, the Cache River State Natural Area is a wonderland you'd never expect to exist in Illinois.

Enjoying the scenery is easy, thanks to a variety of hiking trails, a wonderful nature center, and the chance to cruise through its waterways on a canoe. You're also close to plenty of restaurants, hotels, and campgrounds, making a trip to the swamps of Illinois an excellent way to see the best the Land of Lincoln has to offer.