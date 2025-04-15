A Charming Massachusetts Town Bordering New York Has A Vibrant Fine Arts Scene In The Berkshires

The Berkshires are a mountain region that contains some of the most beautiful destinations in western Massachusetts. They're known as one of New England's most iconic destinations for fall foliage and for charming towns like Great Barrington that offer a mix of sophisticated culture and family-friendly lakefronts. The Berkshires have also long been a haven for artists from all mediums, and perhaps nowhere is this better displayed than in the artsy college town of Williamstown.

Nestled in the far northwestern corner of Massachusetts, where it shares a border with New York and Vermont, Williamstown has been collecting the names of famous Americans since it was incorporated in 1765. Williams College has produced distinguished alumni ranging from 20th President of the United States James Garfield to Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. The list of actors who have flowed through the summer theatre festival is innumerable ... but we'll get to them later.

All told, Williamstown is a scenically beautiful summer destination that is filled to the brim with arts, culture, and fine food. The closest international airport is Albany International in Albany, New York. From there, a short hour drive eastward along Route 2 takes you straight into downtown Williamstown. The second closest major airport is Logan International in Boston, where you can easily rent a car and be in Williamstown in about three hours.