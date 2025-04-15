A Charming Massachusetts Town Bordering New York Has A Vibrant Fine Arts Scene In The Berkshires
The Berkshires are a mountain region that contains some of the most beautiful destinations in western Massachusetts. They're known as one of New England's most iconic destinations for fall foliage and for charming towns like Great Barrington that offer a mix of sophisticated culture and family-friendly lakefronts. The Berkshires have also long been a haven for artists from all mediums, and perhaps nowhere is this better displayed than in the artsy college town of Williamstown.
Nestled in the far northwestern corner of Massachusetts, where it shares a border with New York and Vermont, Williamstown has been collecting the names of famous Americans since it was incorporated in 1765. Williams College has produced distinguished alumni ranging from 20th President of the United States James Garfield to Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. The list of actors who have flowed through the summer theatre festival is innumerable ... but we'll get to them later.
All told, Williamstown is a scenically beautiful summer destination that is filled to the brim with arts, culture, and fine food. The closest international airport is Albany International in Albany, New York. From there, a short hour drive eastward along Route 2 takes you straight into downtown Williamstown. The second closest major airport is Logan International in Boston, where you can easily rent a car and be in Williamstown in about three hours.
Experience the Williamstown arts scene
Thanks to its proximity to Mount Greylock, Massachusetts' highest peak that offers stellar panoramic views, Williamstown has long been considered one of the most beautiful places in all of the Berkshires. It's because of that scenic beauty and village charm that the town eventually became a summer resort for wealthy city dwellers. They brought with them a love and appreciation of the arts that defines Williamstown to this very day.
The Clark Art Institute, referred to simply as "the Clark," has been a fixture in Williamstown since 1955. Equal parts education center and museum, the Clark houses an amazing array of paintings, photography, porcelain, and engravings. The nearby Williams College Museum of Art also houses an impressive collection of paintings and sculptures, some of which date back to ancient times.
However, if there is one artsy thing you should do in Williamstown during the summer, it's to attend a show at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. A veritable breeding ground for the who's who of Broadway and Hollywood — including the likes of Paul Newman, Edward Herrmann, Sigourney Weaver, and Christopher Walken — the festival has been presenting new and classic American theater works for over 70 years. The season runs from mid-July to early August, so be sure to check their calendar to see what's going on while you're in the area. You might just run into a star.
Other things to do in Williamstown
Once you've gotten your fill of arts and culture, Williamstown offers plenty of other activities for visitors to partake in. As mentioned above, the town is located near the Mount Greylock State Reservation, which has plenty of trails that lead up to the iconic peak. There is also the 240-acre Mountain Meadows Preserve, an excellent place to visit if you love gentler hikes and get a kick out of border hopping into neighboring Pownal, Vermont.
Back in town, you'll be able to find a number of charming boutique book, jewelry, antique, and quilt shops. However, it's the food and drink of Williamstown that really sets it apart from other villages in the area. The town is big on emphasizing local flavors. The Williamstown Farmers Market gathers vendors from across the region to sell produce, crafts, sweets, drinks, and more. A short drive down to Sheffield, the Berkshires' oldest town, will bring you to the award-winning Berkshire Mountain Distillers. We recommend trying their Greylock Gin and New England Corn Whiskey.
However, the best way to experience these flavors is at one of Williamstown's great restaurants. While there are many fantastic places to choose from, The Barn Kitchen and Bar is the best when it comes to presenting the Berkshires on a plate. Seasonally inspired cuisine is sourced from local producers and crafted into one-of-a-kind menus that showcase the best flavors this charming Massachusetts town has to offer.