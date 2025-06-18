New York's Harbor Town Between Glittering Bays And Chic Estates Offers Quiet Glam And World-Class Dining

Can a place combine sparkling bayfront views with an upscale yet laid-back atmosphere and a prime position close to the thrills of the Big Apple? The answer is yes, and can be found in the harbor town of Port Washington, New York. Located on the Nassau County's Nort Shore, in western Long Island — not far from quaint historic towns full of shopping and picturesque views and beautiful family-friendly uncrowded alternatives to the Hamptons – this 17,613-inhabitant hamlet strikes the perfect balance between quiet coastal charm, proximity to the amenities of the city, and an overall diverse yet connected community.

Elegant waterfront restaurants, like the 120-year-old Louie's Prime Steak & Seafood, famous for its fresh meat and fish specialties, and Butler's Flat Clam Shack, near Morgan's Dock Park, offer breathtaking sunset views over the tranquil Manhasset Bay. The residential area — mainly centered around Sands Point, Flower Hill, Manorhaven, and Baxter Estates– showcases a plethora of options for all needs and budgets, from historic estates to luxury villas and modern condos. Education is another leading factor driving both interest and urban growth, especially among families. Paul D. Schreiber High School stands out for its strong focus on individual empowerment and commitment to educational equity.

And to crown it all is Port Washington's unbeatable location, just around the corner from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. The drive from the heart of the Financial District takes less than 1.5 hours, while the Port Washington Branch conveniently connects the town to Woodside Station in the borough of Queens and to Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan (trains run up to twice an hour even during off-peak times).