Tourists Keep Making This Mistake At Italy's Most Iconic Landmarks (And It Could Cost You)

The greatest hits of Italian street food such as pizza, panini, and gelato are as recognizable worldwide as the country's most iconic landmarks — like Rome's Colosseum, Venice's St. Mark's Square, and Florence's Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore. But did you know that you're making a costly mistake by savoring these portable treats while exploring major monuments and historic centers, even though eating and drinking is as big a part of Italian culture and heritage as these sites are?

Tourists trying to save time by snacking on-the-go or save money by fueling up outside of restaurants may inevitably end up paying more than they bargained for. For more than a decade, these three popular cities have slapped fines on those, locals included, who unwittingly eat around top attractions, such as the Spanish Steps in Rome, where tourists will also be fined for sitting down. Part of a series of initiatives to preserve the integrity of these places, fines range from $45 to $570 depending on the severity of the violation.

Reactions have been mixed. When Rome enacted its ban in 2012, protesters gathered to show their disapproval. Online, opinions range from support to skepticism. On Rick Steves' Europe Travel Forum, for example, user CJean points out that "people spill drinks, drop food everywhere, and don't dispose of their trash properly. They obstruct sidewalks and entrances." Meanwhile, on Tripadvisor, a handful of previous travelers feel it's "just another way for the government to make a quick buck!"