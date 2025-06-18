Los Angeles' Colorful Coastal Village Is A Replica Of A New England Seaport With Waterfront Dining And Charm

While Fisherman's Village may not be known as the ultimate Southern California beach, it's still an excellent place to head for coastal adventures. Several businesses along the boardwalk rent boats and assorted water toys. With City Cruises, you can book an elegant, two-and-a-half-hour dinner cruise complete with a full bar and live DJ starting at just $99. If you're feeling a little friskier than a sit-down dinner, set sail with Tiki Mermaid Yacht Charter. The company's Polynesian-themed boats are decked out with cocktails and a dance floor that gives a nightclub-on-the-ocean feel.

Experienced sailors can rent their own sailboat or powerboat at Marina del Rey Boat Rentals. Depending on the type of powerboat you select, rentals can range from $90-200 per hour. Sailboats are cheaper, going for $60-95 per hour. If you prefer water sports, Marina del Rey Boat Rentals also offers jet skis, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards. Meanwhile, Marina del Rey Parasailing takes thrill seekers for parasailing rides 600 to 1,000 feet in the air. For a more leisurely experience marveling at the beauty of Fisherman's Village and Marina del Rey on land, grab some beach cruisers over at Daniel's Bicycle Rentals.

Reaching Fisherman's Village from Los Angeles International Airport is a piece of cake. From the airport, it's a fairly straightforward 20-minute drive down Lincoln Boulevard, also known as California Highway 1. When you reach Fiji Way, hang a left and drive until you're almost at the end of the street. Parking lots in front of Fisherman's Village will be on your right.