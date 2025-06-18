Los Angeles' Colorful Coastal Village Is A Replica Of A New England Seaport With Waterfront Dining And Charm
Nestled in the California sunshine along a buoyant and beautiful stretch of the Pacific coastline in Los Angeles lies Fisherman's Village, a Skittle-colored replica of a charming New England seaport. The picturesque village has been a SoCal icon since 1967 when it was built during the development of the surrounding Marina del Rey neighborhood (a sun-soaked California paradise with waterfront hotels, sublime eats, and 5,000 boats anchored along its docks). Long a dining destination for Angelenos in the know, Fisherman's Village showcases New England-style buildings that house tasty restaurants, a few kitschy boutiques, and breathtaking views. Along the tranquil harborside dock, visitors can rent bicycles, boats, and parasails to explore Los Angeles' 800-acre marina, aka the largest marina in the world.
Fisherman's Village was built to attract tourism, so don't expect the authenticity you'd find in one of New England's cozy seaside towns. That said, family-friendly Fisherman's Village boasts unique charms of its own, like gloriously temperate and sunny weather that makes most days perfect for gazing at glowy sunsets and phenomenal harbor views.
Enjoy Fisherman's Village's waterfront dining
The docks along Fisherman's Village are home to some pretty scrumptious restaurants ranging from takeaway windows like KC's Crepes Cafe to sit-down dining rooms with a view like La Marina Trattoria, which serves Italian cuisine heavy on seafood. Mexican chain restaurant El Torito is the liveliest eatery on the docks thanks to its $4 Happy Hour, $3 Taco Tuesdays, and incredible glimpses of the harbor. For more down-to-earth eats, grab a basket of fish and chips while unwinding with a sweet ocean breeze at the picnic tables outside the red wooden house where you'll find La Sirenetta.
For dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth with a cone from Daniel's Ice Cream, then stroll through Fisherman's Village's handful of shops. In the shadow of the blue and white lighthouse, the Marina del Rey Historical Society occupies an adorable crimson building. Hit the gift shop to pick up souvenirs like tote bags, books, caps, and T-shirts. The space is also filled with archives and exhibits that walk visitors back in time through Marina del Rey's nearly 60-year history. For unique goods with Eastern flair, pop into Istanbul Home for jewelry and home décor imported from Turkey.
Discover coastal charm and adventure at Fisherman's Village
While Fisherman's Village may not be known as the ultimate Southern California beach, it's still an excellent place to head for coastal adventures. Several businesses along the boardwalk rent boats and assorted water toys. With City Cruises, you can book an elegant, two-and-a-half-hour dinner cruise complete with a full bar and live DJ starting at just $99. If you're feeling a little friskier than a sit-down dinner, set sail with Tiki Mermaid Yacht Charter. The company's Polynesian-themed boats are decked out with cocktails and a dance floor that gives a nightclub-on-the-ocean feel.
Experienced sailors can rent their own sailboat or powerboat at Marina del Rey Boat Rentals. Depending on the type of powerboat you select, rentals can range from $90-200 per hour. Sailboats are cheaper, going for $60-95 per hour. If you prefer water sports, Marina del Rey Boat Rentals also offers jet skis, kayaks, and stand-up paddle boards. Meanwhile, Marina del Rey Parasailing takes thrill seekers for parasailing rides 600 to 1,000 feet in the air. For a more leisurely experience marveling at the beauty of Fisherman's Village and Marina del Rey on land, grab some beach cruisers over at Daniel's Bicycle Rentals.
Reaching Fisherman's Village from Los Angeles International Airport is a piece of cake. From the airport, it's a fairly straightforward 20-minute drive down Lincoln Boulevard, also known as California Highway 1. When you reach Fiji Way, hang a left and drive until you're almost at the end of the street. Parking lots in front of Fisherman's Village will be on your right.