This Coastal, Cozy Road Trip Highlights Charming Seaside New England Towns And Historic Harbors

The United States is a nation of road trips, from cross-country journeys down Route 66 to winding tours along the scenic and bold Maine coast. And who doesn't love a road trip through New England? While many people might immediately default to autumn drives through the Berkshires, the region's many historic port towns make for a fantastic seaside tour during the spring, summer, or fall.

Port towns are some of the most beautiful and historic settlements in New England. In the days before planes, trains, and automobiles, arriving by sea was the only way to travel. As a result, the oldest parts of town are often around the waterfront. While it may be quicker and easier to arrive by car, these ports offer a glimpse into life as it was hundreds of years ago, while the harbors themselves provide a modern hub for sightseeing cruises, recreational boating, and stunning ocean views.

This six to nine-day itinerary comes from Darling Travels on Facebook, who notes that it can be adjusted to your taste since the destinations are less than three hours apart. The tour begins in southern New England and moves north toward Maine's rocky shores. The starting point makes it convenient to the major New York area airports or Boston's Logan International, all of which lie about two hours away from the starting point on the Connecticut coast.