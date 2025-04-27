Hikers Flock To This Adirondack Mountain's Challenging Cliffs For Views Over Dazzling Lake Champlain

New York's Adirondack Park is the largest American state park outside of Alaska, long admired by fans of the outdoors for its top-notch beauty and recreational activities. Given this impressive size, the Adirondacks have plenty of worthwhile destinations for mountain thrill seekers and sightseers. But Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain still manages to hold a special place in the hearts of most Adirondack visitors, not merely for its sublime beauty but also its unique profile. In contrast to the heavy forest cover on most of the surrounding mountains, Poke-O-Moonshine has one of Adirondack Park's largest exposed rock faces. The mountain's distinctive look makes it a much more eye-catching photo opportunity compared to most other points in the Adirondack Range. And that's long before you get to the top!

Once you have successfully ascended to Poke-O-Moonshine's summit, you'll be rewarded with some of the most expansive views in the Adirondacks (and, arguably, the entire Appalachian range). Poke-O-Moonshine's summit reaches an altitude of 2,180 feet. While that elevation is not nearly the highest point in the Adirondacks (that honor would go to the 5,344-foot Mount Marcy), it is more than high enough to provide spectacular panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

When it comes to amazing Adirondack viewpoints, altitude is less important than the classic real estate mantra of "location, location, location." Poke-O-Moonshine has the good fortune of sitting just to the west of the perpetually gorgeous Lake Champlain. The Poke-O-Moonshine summit is a terrific spot to get perfect Lake Champlain views, as well as views of the nearby High Peaks Wilderness and the Jay Range. The summit even has a 100-year-old fire tower that you can climb for even more impressive views!