This Scenic Byway Road Trip Hits Some Of California's Most Majestic Mountains And National Forests
The iconic freeways and expansive coastlines of California are simply begging to be explored by car. The wild beauty of this iconic American state can seem endless, making it perfect for a long road trip. You probably will have heard of Southern California's gorgeous beaches and its secluded mountain resorts, but the state's northern part offers an entirely different experience — one filled with rushing rivers, ancient forests, and the misty silhouettes of mountains.
Of all these roads, the Bigfoot Scenic Byway offers some of the most spectacular views; a captivating route by the Klamath Mountains, it traces along the edges of the Klamath River and into some of California's most scenic wilderness. This 159-mile stretch along State Route 96 will take you through Indigenous lands, Gold Rush era ghost towns, and countless lakes and waterfront offerings.
If you're a serial road tripper and are looking for something a little different than this well-traversed idyllic road through California wine country full of hidden gems and seaside charm, then the byways of northern California are something completely different to their southern counterparts. The Bigfoot Scenic Byway embodies scenic charm and unspoiled nature, coupled with the excitement of being thrust into the heart of the Bigfoot legend. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, this road trip will take you into the heartland of modern American mythology, with countless chances to explore California's rugged wilderness.
Follow in Bigfoot's giant footsteps
Beginning in Willow Creek along Highway 299 in Humboldt County, the early part of this adventure is scenic and easy to follow. For those traveling from abroad, the most accessible major airport is Redding Municipal Airport (RDD), located approximately 28 miles southeast of Willow Creek. This eccentric town claims to be the "Bigfoot Capital of the World." The lore began in 1967 when a short film captured at the nearby Bluff Creek depicted a large, human-esque creature walking through the woods. Known as the "Patterson-Gimlin film", it has since become one of the most iconic pieces of cryptid lore in the world.
Whilst here, visit the Willow Creek-China Flat Museum, home to all kinds of Bigfoot ephemera, including newspaper clippings, sculptures, and footprint casts of the notorious sasquatch. Head to Bigfoot Steakhouse for some classic American food and local brews before hitting the open road. Bigfoot Motel is a well-loved and affordable option for those planning on staying the night.
As you head north from Willow Creek along highway 96, you'll be enveloped by the Six Rivers National Forest, a 957,000-acre paradise of pine-covered mountains, wild rivers, and hiking trails that will also lead you to the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation. This is a great opportunity to connect with America's indigenous heritage. If you take a small detour and continue north towards Bluff Creek, a prime location for Bigfoot enthusiasts, you'll end up at the location of the original 'found footage' video. There is also a short, 4.2-mile trail that leads visitors to various pretty viewpoints — a spiritual pilgrimage of sorts for sasquatch fans. The hike is quiet and scenic, but you may encounter fellow cryptid-enthusiasts along the way.
Gateway to the Marble Mountains
From here, drive back southwest and continue towards Redwood National State Park, one of America's most treasured landscapes. Though not directly on SR-96, this side trip is absolutely worth the time simply in order to experience some of the tallest, most naturally imposing trees on earth. Once you're done admiring the giant Redwoods, you'll head towards Happy Camp, where the trail ends but regional discovery begins. Set against the Siskiyou Mountains, this town got its name during the gold rush after miners struck gold. Today, Happy Camp retains this lucky heritage. As you enter the town, you'll be greeted by a 12-foot-tall Bigfoot statue, as well as a gift shop sporting all types of memorabilia.
Nature-lovers will be happy that Happy Camp is the gateway to the Marble Mountain Wilderness, one of California's lesser-known, most spectacular hiking destinations. With 89 glacial lakes and striking geological features, hikes include the Spirit Lake trail and Sky High Lakes trail, which both have incredible alpine views and biodiversity. What's more, Klamath National Forest lies just within reach, a beautifully remote forest that is home to wildlife like black bears, elk, and bald eagles.
Besides the incredible views and off-road serenity these destinations have to offer, anglers will also have a field day in this part of the state, as the Klamath and Trinity Rivers are renowned for salmon and steelhead fishing, with many spots along the road to cast a line. This scenic route isn't all about the destination, but about traversing the road less traveled, a reminder of California's endless natural wonders, beautiful expansive forests, peaceful serenity, and eccentric folklore.