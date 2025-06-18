This Scenic Byway Road Trip Hits Some Of California's Most Majestic Mountains And National Forests

The iconic freeways and expansive coastlines of California are simply begging to be explored by car. The wild beauty of this iconic American state can seem endless, making it perfect for a long road trip. You probably will have heard of Southern California's gorgeous beaches and its secluded mountain resorts, but the state's northern part offers an entirely different experience — one filled with rushing rivers, ancient forests, and the misty silhouettes of mountains.

Of all these roads, the Bigfoot Scenic Byway offers some of the most spectacular views; a captivating route by the Klamath Mountains, it traces along the edges of the Klamath River and into some of California's most scenic wilderness. This 159-mile stretch along State Route 96 will take you through Indigenous lands, Gold Rush era ghost towns, and countless lakes and waterfront offerings.

If you're a serial road tripper and are looking for something a little different than this well-traversed idyllic road through California wine country full of hidden gems and seaside charm, then the byways of northern California are something completely different to their southern counterparts. The Bigfoot Scenic Byway embodies scenic charm and unspoiled nature, coupled with the excitement of being thrust into the heart of the Bigfoot legend. Whether you're a skeptic or a believer, this road trip will take you into the heartland of modern American mythology, with countless chances to explore California's rugged wilderness.