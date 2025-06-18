This Crucial Passport Mistake Has Caused Families To Miss International Flights

For many travelers, a nightmare scenario is being turned away at the airport because they have forgotten an essential document — especially if it's their passport. And even though families traveling with young children may remember to grab everything they need, they often forget to check one important detail: The longevity of these little blue books.

While adults and those over 16 don't have to worry about their passports expiring for quite some time, children's passports do not have the typical decade-long lifespan we've come to expect. As a result, this oversight can cause panic the night before a big trip for many families, especially when they realize a child's passport has just expired.

The thing is, passports issued to children under the age of 16 expire after only five years. As children cannot renew their passports online, parents planning to travel must be vigilant about when their kids' passports expire and how long they have to use them in the year leading up to their expiration. Even more concerning, since you can never be too sure how long it can take to get a passport back, it's always best to renew them several weeks to months in advance of a planned trip.