This Crucial Passport Mistake Has Caused Families To Miss International Flights
For many travelers, a nightmare scenario is being turned away at the airport because they have forgotten an essential document — especially if it's their passport. And even though families traveling with young children may remember to grab everything they need, they often forget to check one important detail: The longevity of these little blue books.
While adults and those over 16 don't have to worry about their passports expiring for quite some time, children's passports do not have the typical decade-long lifespan we've come to expect. As a result, this oversight can cause panic the night before a big trip for many families, especially when they realize a child's passport has just expired.
The thing is, passports issued to children under the age of 16 expire after only five years. As children cannot renew their passports online, parents planning to travel must be vigilant about when their kids' passports expire and how long they have to use them in the year leading up to their expiration. Even more concerning, since you can never be too sure how long it can take to get a passport back, it's always best to renew them several weeks to months in advance of a planned trip.
Stay ahead of your child's passport expiration date
The best practice to ensure your children are always ready to fly is to renew their passports every three and a half years. Some countries may require a passport to be valid for at least six more months to allow you to fly there, so this timeline will give you some wiggle room if you frequently travel outside of the country. Unlike what seasoned adult travelers may be used to, renewals for a child's passport cannot be done using the DS-82 form and must be treated as a new application. This means they must apply in person using a DS-11 form.
If your child is applying for a passport for the first time, the process is the same as renewing. Either the parents or the legal guardians of the child must consent to the passport being issued, and apply in person alongside the child. Although the process seems complicated and can be confusing, the State Department hosts monthly special passport application fairs across the country to help families navigate the process. The dates and details of these events can be found on their official website.
Additionally, if you're ever unsure if your or your child's passport will arrive in time, you can always check on the status of the passport application online. Once you receive the document, if you're hoping to further expedite the security process at the airport, the good news is that children are also able to apply for Global Entry — another service that might be worth it for families who travel consistently.