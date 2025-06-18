Hidden On France's Basque Coast Is A Quaint Village With A Bustling Market Scene And Sprawling White Sand Beach

The South of France needs no introduction. It is famous for glitz and glamour, yachts and the French Riviera. It is France's more casual Southwestern coast, however, that is the sleeper hit. The French Basque coastline extends from the border of Spain up to the city of Bayonne. Unique from the Spanish Basque Coast (especially San Sebastian which a paradise for food, wine and art), France's Basque province of Iparralde feels part Basque, part French, and oozes with charm, especially in the seaside charmer Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Just a handful of towns populate the French Basque Coast: Hendaye, Ciboure, Saint-Jean-de-Luz, Guethary, Bidart, Biarritz, and Bayonne are the main ones, although some are blink-and-you'll-miss them small. The French regional train, the SNCF, has stops in each of them, and the bus service is quite reliable as well. Having a car, however, is the most convenient way to explore the area, and Saint-Jean-de-Luz is an excellent base. The closest international airport is 15 minutes away in Biarritz, a glamorous city with a storied history. Bordeaux (which has the world's largest wine museum) is a 2-hour train ride or drive, and Paris is less than 5 hours away on the high-speed TGV train. You could also do a day trip from San Sebastian, since it's only a half-hour drive.

With a quaint pedestrian only zone, the town is bordered by the coast, La Nivelle river, and the train tracks. The main beach, 'la grand plage,' is a sprawling white sand beach lined by an elevated promenade that is perfect for a stroll back in time, but the main action is in the heart of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, especially on market days (Tuesdays and Fridays). While a visit is lovely any day of the week, make sure to be there for one of those.