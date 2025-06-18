The Rhode Island City Famous For Its Edgy Art School Has Some Of The East Coast's Best Vintage Shopping
In the fall, just as students move into their new dorms at Brown University or the Rhode Island School of Design — better known as "RISD" — and hug their families goodbye, the leaves in Providence change color. The capital city, located about an hour outside of Boston, is quintessential New England: You'll find seagulls by the river, expertly crafted buildings dating back to the 19th century, and even one of America's oldest libraries, a museum-like gem once frequented by Providence native H.P. Lovecraft.
Over the last few centuries, Providence has grown into one of New England's premier culinary and cultural destinations. It's also known for its academic institutions. RISD, the edgy art school at the bottom of College Hill, offers majors like textiles and illustration. Athletics are limited to an ice hockey team playfully called "The Nads," and Southeastern New England's only comprehensive art museum is also on campus. At the end of each academic year, members of the public can attend gallery and fashion shows hosted by graduating seniors.
RISD's alumni network includes the likes of Seth McFarlane, creator of "Family Guy," and even David Byrne of "The Talking Heads." Other former students have worked to liven up Providence's downtown. On select Saturday nights throughout the summer and fall, for example, there's a nighttime celebration called "WaterFire." It's pretty much exactly how it sounds: Braziers along the Providence River are set aflame. Torch-bearers ride gondolas (you can even volunteer to be a fire tender yourself), instrumental music plays, and vendors sell handmade goods.
Vintage stores and riverfront flea markets in Providence
Along with its student art showcases and events like WaterFire, Providence is also known for its shopping. There's the Providence Place Mall, a multistory complex with its own IMAX theater, but thrift and vintage stores have also become increasingly popular. On Wickenden Street, you'll find Nostalgia, a three-floor store selling all sorts of antiques and collectibles — from old Ouija boards to vintage cameras, suede jackets, and more. Just prepare for a little bit of dust and maybe a sneeze or two while you're exploring the store. After shopping, grab a slice at Fellini Pizzeria, found at the bottom of the hill closer to the river, or order a pick-me-up from the Coffee Exchange. Also on Wickenden is Round Again Records, a go-to for used vinyl.
In the capital city's downtown area, called Downcity by locals, you'll find The Vault Collective, which has a finely curated assortment of vintage clothing and shoes. Or, when the weather's nice, make sure to stop by the Providence Flea along the riverfront. The outdoor market — scheduled between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays in the summer and fall — features dozens of food and clothing vendors. On sunny days, you'll usually spot a truck selling frozen lemonade (a Rhode Island staple), RISD students shopping for back-to-school fashions, and live musicians.
Savers, meanwhile, is a must for more affordable finds. Plus, it also takes donations. There are several locations around Rhode Island and Massachusetts, but the closest store to downtown Providence is located on Branch Avenue.
Hotels and airports for your Rhode Island stay
If you're staying overnight in Providence, consider The Graduate — a supposedly haunted downtown hotel with a charming Wes Anderson aesthetic. Rooms hover around $300 for a weekend night during the summer, and views look out onto Rhode Island's statehouse dome. There are also several houseboats located along the Providence River available for short-term rentals — just be ready for the sound of seagulls when you drink your morning coffee on the deck.
For those traveling from far away, T.F. Green International Airport is just a 10-mile drive from College Hill via I-95 S. There's also Boston Logan International, which is about 50 miles from the smaller city. Boston area traffic is notoriously heavy, so consider opting for public transit over renting a car. The Providence/Stoughton MBTA commuter line departs regularly from South Station, and there's also the Amtrak Northeast Regional. Early morning tickets between Boston and Providence can sell for as little as $5.
While you're in the area, consider visiting other classic Rhode Island destinations like the Newport Mansions — once the so-called summer "cottages" for families like the Vanderbilts during America's Gilded Age. There's also Block Island, known for its scenic beauty, just a short ferry ride from Point Judith.