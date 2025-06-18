The Rhode Island City Famous For Its Edgy Art School Has Some Of The East Coast's Best Vintage Shopping

In the fall, just as students move into their new dorms at Brown University or the Rhode Island School of Design — better known as "RISD" — and hug their families goodbye, the leaves in Providence change color. The capital city, located about an hour outside of Boston, is quintessential New England: You'll find seagulls by the river, expertly crafted buildings dating back to the 19th century, and even one of America's oldest libraries, a museum-like gem once frequented by Providence native H.P. Lovecraft.

Over the last few centuries, Providence has grown into one of New England's premier culinary and cultural destinations. It's also known for its academic institutions. RISD, the edgy art school at the bottom of College Hill, offers majors like textiles and illustration. Athletics are limited to an ice hockey team playfully called "The Nads," and Southeastern New England's only comprehensive art museum is also on campus. At the end of each academic year, members of the public can attend gallery and fashion shows hosted by graduating seniors.

RISD's alumni network includes the likes of Seth McFarlane, creator of "Family Guy," and even David Byrne of "The Talking Heads." Other former students have worked to liven up Providence's downtown. On select Saturday nights throughout the summer and fall, for example, there's a nighttime celebration called "WaterFire." It's pretty much exactly how it sounds: Braziers along the Providence River are set aflame. Torch-bearers ride gondolas (you can even volunteer to be a fire tender yourself), instrumental music plays, and vendors sell handmade goods.