Southeastern New England's Only Comprehensive Art Museum Is A Beloved Rhode Island Gem

While there are many incredible places in Rhode Island you need to visit at least once, the RISD (Rhode Island School of Design) Museum is one that art lovers truly can't miss. Founded in 1877, the museum and college were pioneered and funded by the Rhode Island Women's Centennial Commission, and today, the RISD Museum is a treasure trove of art and design from antiquity to the 21st century. The complete collection includes about 100,000 objects spread across five buildings that span 72,000 square feet in the heart of Providence.

Visitors can't miss the Decorative Arts wing in the Charles Pendleton House. The first of its kind in an American museum, it features fine furniture, ceramics, and silver. From masterpieces by famed names like Claude Monet and Vincent Van Gogh to installations by up-and-coming creatives, as well as an array of rotating exhibits, the RISD Museum requires multiple visits to view and fully appreciate its well-curated and extensive selection.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with special hours on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adults typically have to pay a fee to enter, but admission is free all day on Sundays and on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The RISD Museum is located in the heart of Providence, right near Brown University campus, roughly a 20-minute drive from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. If you're staying a few nights in Providence, consider booking a room at the Graduate by Hilton Providence, a hotel that boasts a charming Wes Anderson aesthetic.