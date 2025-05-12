Southeastern New England's Only Comprehensive Art Museum Is A Beloved Rhode Island Gem
While there are many incredible places in Rhode Island you need to visit at least once, the RISD (Rhode Island School of Design) Museum is one that art lovers truly can't miss. Founded in 1877, the museum and college were pioneered and funded by the Rhode Island Women's Centennial Commission, and today, the RISD Museum is a treasure trove of art and design from antiquity to the 21st century. The complete collection includes about 100,000 objects spread across five buildings that span 72,000 square feet in the heart of Providence.
Visitors can't miss the Decorative Arts wing in the Charles Pendleton House. The first of its kind in an American museum, it features fine furniture, ceramics, and silver. From masterpieces by famed names like Claude Monet and Vincent Van Gogh to installations by up-and-coming creatives, as well as an array of rotating exhibits, the RISD Museum requires multiple visits to view and fully appreciate its well-curated and extensive selection.
The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with special hours on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Adults typically have to pay a fee to enter, but admission is free all day on Sundays and on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The RISD Museum is located in the heart of Providence, right near Brown University campus, roughly a 20-minute drive from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. If you're staying a few nights in Providence, consider booking a room at the Graduate by Hilton Providence, a hotel that boasts a charming Wes Anderson aesthetic.
Inside the RISD Museum
The enormous scope of the RISD Museum ensures there's something to pique everyone's interests. Be sure to allot yourself two to three hours to gain a comprehensive overview of their prolific collection. The Benefit Street Entrance leads into Pendleton House, built to display the collection of Charles Pendleton, which he bequeathed to the museum upon his death in 1904. This Decorative Arts collection includes fine American and European furniture, a portrait of George Washington by Gilbert Stuart, and Chinese porcelain, all of which is displayed as it was in his home.
Ancient history buffs will be impressed by the galleries that highlight antiquities from Ancient Rome, Greece, and Egypt. Major masterpieces are found in the European Art galleries, from 14th-century religious icons to landscapes by Post-Impressionist masters Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Cézanne. The Modern and Contemporary New Media galleries feature paintings, sculptures, and installation pieces by artists such as Jeff Koons, Kara Walker, and Dan Flavin. And don't miss the opportunity to check out the next wave of talent in the Gelman Student Exhibition Gallery, which features rotating exhibitions of work by current RISD students.
"I went to RISD and was shocked at the size of this museum!" wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer. "So many hidden gems and beautiful art. Pro tip: the security there know so much about the art and furniture & design of the place, it's worth chatting with them about it." The RISD Museum's prime location means there are other important cultural institutions within a short walk. Around the corner is the Providence Athenaeum, one of America's oldest libraries. And a few blocks further is the John Hay Library on the Brown University campus, which is an underrated literary gem filled with rare finds.