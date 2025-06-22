Yosemite's Mountain Attraction Is A Renowned Train Ride That Looks Like Something Out Of Harry Potter
Yosemite National Park is a place that suspends magic. Breathtaking granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and ancient sequoias that stretch into the sky create a landscape so stunning that it feels otherworldly. This iconic park draws millions of travelers year after year for good reason — there's nothing quite like it. Whether you're taking a road trip to national parks across the country or jetting in for a quick adventure, Yosemite is a bucket-list-worthy destination for anyone with an affinity for natural beauty.
While many of the park's trails and attractions are rather well-trodden, just south of the park's entrance lies a lesser-known gem that feels straight up plucked from the pages of a fantasy novel. The Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad is a vintage steam train experience that evokes all the whimsy of the Hogwarts Express. Surrounded by towering pines and mysterious forest mist, the historic railway runs along narrow-gauge tracks that have been operating since the 1960s. With its wood-paneled passenger cars and old-timey steam whistles, you'll be left wondering when the Honeydukes Express trolley will come rolling down the aisle. It's a fairytale-esque attraction located at the base of one of the most ethereal parks in the world. For anyone looking to add a little magic to their trip, this is it.
Why you should visit the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad
Although Yosemite might be best known for its epic hikes and jaw-dropping views (like this "Secret Valley" of soaring granite domes, waterfalls, and scenic vistas), not every trip needs to be an uphill battle. Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad is the perfect off-the-beaten-path attraction for travelers looking for a little change of pace. Aboard these vintage steam trains, visitors will unlock a peek into Yosemite's frontier past, plus get to ride a piece of history.
Located just 4 miles from the park's southern gate, the railroad offers a few different kinds of excursions. The hour-long Logger Steam Train Ride is a popular one, and you can even opt to enjoy lunch on board. Then there's the Moonlight Special, which includes dinner and entertainment under the stars, and the Yosemite Jazz Train option that boasts incredible live music performances. The Thornberry Museum is also a must-stop for history buffs not only interested in the history of logging, but also the rare collection of vintage tools and other memorabilia. Tickets range from around $32 to $300+ with discounts for children.
Getting there, where to stay, and what to do nearby
The Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad is a quick 9-minute drive from Yosemite's south entrance in Fish Camp, and about an hour and a half from Fresno Yosemite International Airport (which is the nearest major travel hub). Renting a car is most definitely recommended — the road trip through California's beautiful Sierra foothills is honestly one of the best parts of the trip.
Accommodations nearby run the spectrum from simple and cozy to lavish and modern. For outdoor lovers, camping near Bass Lake offers a more rugged experience, while Evergreen Lodge's newly renovated glamping sites boast all the comforts of a luxury resort. If you're looking for something even more elevated, the award-winning Rush Creek Lodge and Spa has all the bells and whistles — a heated saltwater pool, a spa with a Himalayan salt room, and even an on-site zipline. Wherever you stay, all are ideal bases for exploring nearby gems like Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, Mariposa Grove, and the charming town of Oakhurst, the underrated resort town with tasty food, wineries, lakes, and trails.
No matter how you build your itinerary, if you're team hikes or team vibes, Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad offers the perfect stop to embark on a timeless journey into the heart of California's wilderness.