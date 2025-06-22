Yosemite's Mountain Attraction Is A Renowned Train Ride That Looks Like Something Out Of Harry Potter

Yosemite National Park is a place that suspends magic. Breathtaking granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and ancient sequoias that stretch into the sky create a landscape so stunning that it feels otherworldly. This iconic park draws millions of travelers year after year for good reason — there's nothing quite like it. Whether you're taking a road trip to national parks across the country or jetting in for a quick adventure, Yosemite is a bucket-list-worthy destination for anyone with an affinity for natural beauty.

While many of the park's trails and attractions are rather well-trodden, just south of the park's entrance lies a lesser-known gem that feels straight up plucked from the pages of a fantasy novel. The Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad is a vintage steam train experience that evokes all the whimsy of the Hogwarts Express. Surrounded by towering pines and mysterious forest mist, the historic railway runs along narrow-gauge tracks that have been operating since the 1960s. With its wood-paneled passenger cars and old-timey steam whistles, you'll be left wondering when the Honeydukes Express trolley will come rolling down the aisle. It's a fairytale-esque attraction located at the base of one of the most ethereal parks in the world. For anyone looking to add a little magic to their trip, this is it.