Hidden In California Is A Sunny Lake With Spacious Campsites And Spectacular Sunsets

With so many to choose from, it might be hard to plan a trip to just one of California's lakes. Especially upcountry, adventurers will find more lakes, reservoirs, and beaches than they can count. For example, just outside Sacramento is Folsom Lake, the ideal spot for glamping, and the Bay Area's Golden Gate National Recreation Area's beaches have proven iconic, even when pitted against renowned national parks. However, if you're looking for a more remote body of water to watch spectacular sunsets, one recommendation tops the rest.

There is one obvious choice for recreation if your travel radius is within a couple of hours of Sacramento or the Bay Area. Camanche Reservoir, also known as Lake Camanche, is a sprawling lake with 7,700 surface acres of water, and there's something for everyone — especially families. Sacramento area residents need only drive around an hour and 15 minutes to reach Lake Camanche's North Shore, while visitors coming from Stockton can reach Camanche's South Shore in about 50 minutes, traffic permitting.

With an award-winning campground and recreation activities available year-round, Lake Camanche caters to everyone, from day fishers to families looking for rental cottages and swim-filled days. Especially attractive to families is the fact that Camanche is a dry campground during the high season — May 1st to September 30th — though this rule may not thrill all visitors. For recreation enthusiasts looking for a good time sans open containers, Lake Camanche is the spot to be in the summer.