Hidden In California Is A Sunny Lake With Spacious Campsites And Spectacular Sunsets
With so many to choose from, it might be hard to plan a trip to just one of California's lakes. Especially upcountry, adventurers will find more lakes, reservoirs, and beaches than they can count. For example, just outside Sacramento is Folsom Lake, the ideal spot for glamping, and the Bay Area's Golden Gate National Recreation Area's beaches have proven iconic, even when pitted against renowned national parks. However, if you're looking for a more remote body of water to watch spectacular sunsets, one recommendation tops the rest.
There is one obvious choice for recreation if your travel radius is within a couple of hours of Sacramento or the Bay Area. Camanche Reservoir, also known as Lake Camanche, is a sprawling lake with 7,700 surface acres of water, and there's something for everyone — especially families. Sacramento area residents need only drive around an hour and 15 minutes to reach Lake Camanche's North Shore, while visitors coming from Stockton can reach Camanche's South Shore in about 50 minutes, traffic permitting.
With an award-winning campground and recreation activities available year-round, Lake Camanche caters to everyone, from day fishers to families looking for rental cottages and swim-filled days. Especially attractive to families is the fact that Camanche is a dry campground during the high season — May 1st to September 30th — though this rule may not thrill all visitors. For recreation enthusiasts looking for a good time sans open containers, Lake Camanche is the spot to be in the summer.
Choose your camp spot and settle in for stunning sunsets
Ready to hit the shores? Booking a reservation at one of Lake Camanche's more than 550 tent sites requires a commitment to staying at either the North or South shore of the lake. The North Shore entrance is just outside the town of Ione, while the South Shore entrance lies in Valley Springs. The two towns are about 24 minutes apart by car. Whichever location you choose, most campsites are not far from the lakeshore, and you'll enjoy amenities like hot showers, bathrooms, laundry facilities, tables, and barbecues.
Of course, primitive sites are also an option if you prefer fewer neighbors — and don't mind a bit of a hike to the facilities. A primitive site also guarantees uninterrupted sunset viewing. However, if you're after shade, finding it will require a bit more legwork; you'll want to ask a reservation agent for suggestions on nabbing a shady spot.
If none of the hundreds of standard campsites sound appealing, Lake Camanche has plenty of other options. Equestrians can even bring their horses (each campsite has a paddock!) Those looking for a more glamorous stay can book a cottage or cabin, and RVers are treated to full hookups and all the amenities as campers. There are even a handful of tent cabins available, with great views of the lake from your front porch, perfect for sunset spotting.
Explore Lake Camanche's attractions (and some nearby)
Whatever your interests, Lake Camanche has activities to offer, whether you want to lie on sandy beaches, take a dip in the water, spend hours on the water, or hope to catch some "monster" fish. There are two caveats to your recreation, however; Lake Camanche's management, EBMUD, is enforcing the no-alcohol rule from May to September 2025. Also, boats (and other personal watercraft) will be turned away for all of 2025. The latter rule is an attempt to avoid introducing invasive mussel species to the lake, per EBMUD, but it's not the best news for visitors looking to bring their own boats. Rentals are still available, so your recreation doesn't have to remain on shore.
As far as things to do, Lake Camanche hosts an array of events during summer, including movie nights at the South Shore, fishing derbies, and more. There's even a complimentary shuttle to the nearby Harrah's Northern California Casino; the trip takes about 22 minutes. While Harrah's is the closest attraction (it's less than 5 miles from the North Shore), there's some interesting history at Camanche Reservoir. The original town site of Camanche (named for Camanche, Iowa, back in 1849) lies underwater in the lake. Along the South Shore, Historical Landmark #254 tells the story.
Although a weekend (or longer) at Lake Camanche could give you your fill of glorious sunsets, there is more to see in the area. If you plan to extend your trip, head down the road to Lake Amador, a camping resort with more beaches, swimming, and fishing. While Camanche is a highlight, it is only one of Amador County's many lakes and reservoirs.