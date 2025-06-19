This Scenic New England Cruise Hops Between Tiny Storybook Islands Off The Connecticut Coast

If you squint your eyes and tune out the American accents, you might mistake the Thimble Islands for somewhere in the Scandinavian fjords. Set along a stretch of national wildlife preserve along Connecticut's coastline, this archipelago is one of New England's most beautiful and underrated coastal escapes. While most tourists and summer-seekers rush towards the Hamptons, Montauk, and New Haven, the Thimble Islands are left to thrive as a tiny, uncrowded paradise of storybook islands in the Long Island Sound. And just like in the fjords, these islands are best explored on a boat cruise.

There are a couple of tourist boats that sail through the harbor between April and October. Two of the most popular group tours set sail aboard the Sea Mist and Island Time. The group tours, which are also available for private charters, spend just short of an hour trundling between the tiny islets, rocky outcrops, and larger islands in the archipelago. It may be short, but with a tour guide and reasonable ticket prices, it's a dreamy and affordable way to soak in the surroundings.

The first time Europeans laid eyes on the islands was in 1614, but they were only settled around the 1750s. At this time, the islands were called the Hundred Islands, for obvious reasons. Over the centuries, the area has gathered its fair share of legends, the most iconic being the tale of Captain Kidd, a notorious pirate who supposedly buried his priceless treasure on the islands. With its natural beauty and rich history, by the 19th century, the Thimble Islands were already dotted with the yachts and holiday homes of wealthy New Yorkers –– the start of the elite tradition of New England summering.