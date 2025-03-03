Hidden On Connecticut's Coast Is A Charming Town With Beaches, Water Sports, And Cute Cottages

How would you describe the perfect coastal town? You might imagine a beach for swimming and lounging under the sun, with cute cottages dotting the shore. And when you need a break from the water, you wander through town, pop into galleries, and grab a bite with friends. Connecticut is home to plenty of these dreamy beach destinations, from Darien, with its quiet luxury — though let's be real, we're done being quiet about it — to the underrated Greenwich and its chic restaurants. But when you want to avoid the crowds, there's no better place than Branford, a hidden gem close to the Big Apple yet still secluded enough to feel like your own little getaway.

Branford was a thriving resort town back in the day, packed with waterfront hotels and vacationing crowds. But before it became a hot spot, it was a small colonial settlement, founded in 1644. Things really took off in the 1800s when the railroad arrived, which brought industry with it. Stony Creek, Indian Neck, and Pine Orchard became summer playgrounds, with grand hotels lining the shore. By the mid-1900s, Branford left its resort-town days behind, settling into the relaxed, seaside charm that still makes it special today.

Tweed New Haven Airport, just 5 miles away, is the closest option for flying straight to Branford, but a road trip makes the journey even better. From Minnie Island State Park, a stop at Devil's Hopyard State Park adds to the adventure before reaching Branford in an hour. Driving from the heart of New York City, you can expect to arrive in Branford within two hours.