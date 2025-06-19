This New York Finger Lakes Trail Winds From Downtown Ithaca To Cornell Campus With Immaculate Waterfall Views
The Cascadilla Gorge Trail, located in New York's charming college city of Ithaca, is definitely a captivating journey taking hikers through one of the Finger Lakes region's most picturesque landscapes. Measuring little more than a mile long, the trail connects downtown Ithaca to the Cornell University campus. It also guides hikers along Cascadilla Creek through beautiful, forested areas and stunning waterfalls. The hour-long walk along this path also showcases historic stone staircases and bridges that enhance the gorge's natural beauty.
The Cascadilla Gorge lower trailhead can be accessed through the Treman Triangle Park on Linn Street. The upper entrance of the trail, however, is located near the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts on College Avenue — just 10 minutes from downtown Ithaca. It is important to note that the lower section of the trail is typically closed during the winter months. And because of the creek's unpredictable currents, swimming is not allowed.
If you are set on hiking this gorgeous path, then the closest major airport is Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) 12 minutes away from the city center. For train travelers, the nearest Amtrak station is in Syracuse, a truly affordable food and art vacation paradise, about one hour north of Ithaca. Additionally, you can also drive to Ithaca, as State Route 13 passes through the city.
Hiking the Cascadilla Gorge Trail
The Cascadilla Gorge Trail is the perfect place for connecting with nature and enjoying a calm walk along its 1920s stone trails. The picturesque waterfalls and diverse plant-life along the trail will blow your mind, while the hardwood and pine forests create many landscape and nature photography opportunities. And who knows? With such rich wooded areas you might also find it a great place for birdwatching.
The eight waterfalls at this gorge are the stars of the show, though. These vary in sizes and height, all crashing into the Cascadilla Creek's dramatic bedrock landscapes. The trail actually follows the creek, leading to a couple of stone footbridges. According to visitors on Tripadvisor, however, you will find plenty of stairs along this hike. As such, biking is not allowed at the gorge. Finally, visitors should follow the Gorge regulations — like staying on the marked trails at all times — when coming to this natural corridor to avoid any accidents.
Other places to enjoy near the Cascadilla Gorge Trail
Once you're done hiking through the Cascadilla Gorge Trail, you can relax at the several eateries near the trail. At Le Café Cent-Dix (seven minute walk from the trail) you can enjoy a variety of French dishes like steak frites or chocolate desserts. If you're more in the mood for some comfort food, then head to Red's Place. This restaurant is also just seven minutes away from the trail, and their menu includes items like burgers, sandwiches, and even some mac and cheese.
Other amenities around Ithaca you can enjoy include the Cornell Botanic Gardens. The gardens are filled with 150 acres of pure natural beauty while offering a great many educational activities to enjoy year-round. The gardens are located within Cornell University's Campus, just a mile away from the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts where the Cascadilla Gorge's upper trailhead is located.
Also located very close to the Cascadilla Gorge Trail — just a two minute drive in fact — is the Ithaca Falls Natural Area. Also known as the Ithaca Waterfalls, this area is filled with more beautiful and dramatic gorges boasting more than 150 cascading waterfalls. If you're feeling more adventurous, Ithaca's Robert H. Treman State Park lies just a quick 13 minute drive from the Cascadilla trail. This is yet another gorge area, with hiking trails and even more waterfalls to enjoy. Finally, 45 minutes from Ithaca, you can find more outdoor adventures and endless beauty at Seneca Lake.