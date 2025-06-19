This New York Finger Lakes Trail Winds From Downtown Ithaca To Cornell Campus With Immaculate Waterfall Views

The Cascadilla Gorge Trail, located in New York's charming college city of Ithaca, is definitely a captivating journey taking hikers through one of the Finger Lakes region's most picturesque landscapes. Measuring little more than a mile long, the trail connects downtown Ithaca to the Cornell University campus. It also guides hikers along Cascadilla Creek through beautiful, forested areas and stunning waterfalls. The hour-long walk along this path also showcases historic stone staircases and bridges that enhance the gorge's natural beauty.

The Cascadilla Gorge lower trailhead can be accessed through the Treman Triangle Park on Linn Street. The upper entrance of the trail, however, is located near the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts on College Avenue — just 10 minutes from downtown Ithaca. It is important to note that the lower section of the trail is typically closed during the winter months. And because of the creek's unpredictable currents, swimming is not allowed.

If you are set on hiking this gorgeous path, then the closest major airport is Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) 12 minutes away from the city center. For train travelers, the nearest Amtrak station is in Syracuse, a truly affordable food and art vacation paradise, about one hour north of Ithaca. Additionally, you can also drive to Ithaca, as State Route 13 passes through the city.