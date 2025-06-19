One Unexpected Everyday Kitchen Item You Already Own Is Always In Rick Steves' Packing List
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From making sure you have the right packing mindset to help you better enjoy your vacation to making sure to pack rain gear when visiting the U.K. and Ireland, renowned guidebook author and seasoned traveler Rick Steves has some tried-and-true packing tips. While he's all about making sure people pack light, there are some must haves that people should always bring with them. Steves' packing list on the Rick Steves' Europe website includes a lot of what you'd expect, like underwear and socks, but one unexpected item is a sealable plastic bag or two. "Bring a variety of sizes, and extras for the flight home," Steves notes. A one-quart bag is a must to carry your liquids through TSA, and Steves also recommends that "the two-gallon jumbo size can be used to pack (and compress) clothing or carry laundry."
It's one of those unexpected essential items that you should keep in your carry-on luggage. They're easy to slip into your bag, and they have all sorts of useful applications. If you've gone swimming the morning of your flight home, just pop your wet swimsuit in the two-gallon plastic bag, and you won't get home and open up a musty smelling suitcase full of slightly damp clothing. If you have leftovers from a restaurant, for something like pizza or sandwiches, a plastic bag makes it so much easier to take the food with you in a bag than in a bulky takeout container.
Rick Steves' tip to bring resealable plastic baggies is followed by lots of travelers, and there are reusable options available
Resealable plastic baggies are a must when you go to any theme park with a water ride or if there's rain in the forecast during your trip. You can put in anything you don't want to get wet, like a phone, passport, etc., and that way, if your backpack or tote bag soaks through, your valuables are still protected.
One of the really nice things about this travel packing tip is that you don't have to go out and buy anything new; you probably already have a stash of Ziploc baggies in your kitchen. And Rick Steves isn't the only one who makes sure to pack resealable plastic baggies on trips. Plenty of people on social media agreed, and here at Islands, we can personally vouch for how handy they are.
One thing to consider is that you don't necessarily have to use single-use plastic baggies, but if you are planning to use your resealable plastic bags for a variety of uses, make sure to use a food-grade plastic, like the ones by (re)zip. Along with smaller food storage bags, they also carry the two-gallon bags, the size that Steves noted as particularly helpful for traveling. Plus, they're washable, letting you use them over and over.