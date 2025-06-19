Rick Steves Calls This Fairytale Castle Just An Hour Outside Of Copenhagen The 'Top Castle In Scandinavia'

Rick Steves rarely makes sweeping claims without good reason. So when he calls Frederiksborg Castle the top castle in Scandinavia, ears perk up. Striking design is part of Denmark's charm, and it's no surprise that one of Denmark's most iconic buildings is an architectural wonder with panoramic views of Copenhagen. With a region full of stunning strongholds and grand fortresses, picking one favorite is no small thing. But the moment you catch sight of Frederiksborg, regarded as the "Danish Versailles," you start to understand Steves' thinking.

Our expert suggests that just one hour from Copenhagen, Frederiksborg Castle stands as the grandest Renaissance estate in the Nordic countries. Filled with intricate rooms, dramatic art, and history that breathes from the ornate walls. The gardens are straight out of a fairy tale, while the interiors are grand without feeling cold or distant. It's the rare kind of place that feels like a real-world time machine. Steves' bold claim suddenly feels like truth: Frederiksborg stands tall above the rest, the perfect crown jewel of Scandinavia's castle collection.

Frederiksborg isn't just beautiful, it's layered with history. Built in the early 1600s by King Christian IV, this Renaissance wonder is home to Denmark's National History Museum and Portrait Gallery. Inside, grand halls and splendid chambers tell the country's story. Outside, lakes and gardens — including a formal Baroque space and a quiet landscape park — invite you to slow down and take it all in.