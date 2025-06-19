Rick Steves Calls This Fairytale Castle Just An Hour Outside Of Copenhagen The 'Top Castle In Scandinavia'
Rick Steves rarely makes sweeping claims without good reason. So when he calls Frederiksborg Castle the top castle in Scandinavia, ears perk up. Striking design is part of Denmark's charm, and it's no surprise that one of Denmark's most iconic buildings is an architectural wonder with panoramic views of Copenhagen. With a region full of stunning strongholds and grand fortresses, picking one favorite is no small thing. But the moment you catch sight of Frederiksborg, regarded as the "Danish Versailles," you start to understand Steves' thinking.
Our expert suggests that just one hour from Copenhagen, Frederiksborg Castle stands as the grandest Renaissance estate in the Nordic countries. Filled with intricate rooms, dramatic art, and history that breathes from the ornate walls. The gardens are straight out of a fairy tale, while the interiors are grand without feeling cold or distant. It's the rare kind of place that feels like a real-world time machine. Steves' bold claim suddenly feels like truth: Frederiksborg stands tall above the rest, the perfect crown jewel of Scandinavia's castle collection.
Frederiksborg isn't just beautiful, it's layered with history. Built in the early 1600s by King Christian IV, this Renaissance wonder is home to Denmark's National History Museum and Portrait Gallery. Inside, grand halls and splendid chambers tell the country's story. Outside, lakes and gardens — including a formal Baroque space and a quiet landscape park — invite you to slow down and take it all in.
The best way to see Frederiksborg Castle and enjoy Copenhagen's hidden gems
From sweeping tapestries to elaborate ceiling frescoes, every corner offers a visual feast. The castle chapel gleams with gold detail, while royal portraits line the great halls, offering glimpses of Denmark's ruling past. This castle isn't just a fortress; it's a royal masterpiece designed to impress. As Steves' suggests, even centuries later, it still does.
Reaching Frederiksborg Castle from Copenhagen is as simple as a wander through its elegant gardens. Hop on the S-train Line A in central Copenhagen for an easy, direct ride to Hillerød Station, the gateway to Frederiksborg Castle. From Hillerød, you can opt for the scenic route, sail the picturesque mile on Castle Lake near Frederiksborg Castle. The ferry runs between Hillerød Square and the Baroque Garden when the flag is raised. The 30-minute ride costs 40 DKK ($6) for adults, 10 DKK ($1.50) for children.
For anyone planning to base their travels in Copenhagen, Rick Steves' timeless guidance still leads the way — after all, he says this charming experience offers the best "classic introduction" to any Copenhagen visit. If Copenhagen's energy has you craving quieter streets and fresh discoveries, Aalborg is the perfect place to explore. This overlooked town is less touristy than Copenhagen and just as charming. This mix of classic city sights and hidden gems makes for a truly well-rounded Danish adventure.