Rick Steves Has A Scathing Opinion On These Types Of Hotels
In addition to which flight and airline you choose for a trip to Europe, your other big decision is where to stay. While you might be tempted to go for a large and expensive hotel to treat yourself, you may want to think again. It could be keeping you from the best part of traveling to another country, which is experiencing a different lifestyle and culture. It's something travel pro Rick Steves talks about on his website where he tells us, "As far as I'm concerned, spending more for your hotel just builds a bigger wall between you and what you traveled so far to see. If you spend enough, you won't know where you are." Steves explains that they mimic the experience of being surrounded by Americans, serving the food we're used to, and keeping everything the way it is at home. It defeats the purpose of the entire trip if you want more than a social media shot of the famous landmarks.
In addition, Steves says expensive hotels can "rip through a tight budget like a grenade through a dollhouse." There are better things to spend money on than the place you're going to sleep, like splurging on a local, professional tour guide. That's something Steves recommends as a great way to learn about where you are, get recommendations for local eateries, and tips for navigating the area. He also has some alternative ideas for places to stay that won't just feel like you're on a staycation instead of a vacation.
Alternatives to overspending on an expensive hotel, as per Rick Steves
Steves has some tips for accommodations that are better for experiencing what the country is actually like. He mentions rental apartments, bed and breakfasts, and guest houses, which can be a little closer to actually living in another place. While those may already be on your radar, you might not have considered the next two, which can be a lot easier on your budget. First, consider staying in a youth hostel (which you don't have to be a youth to do). You can stay in a dorm-style room, though some have private or semi-private rooms as well. Many of them have breakfast included in the price, so you can fill up before a big day of sightseeing. You'll also get to meet people from all over the world, who may have some great tips for what to see.
Steves also suggests staying at a monastery or convent, which you may not have thought of. This is an option in many places in Europe, particularly, he says, in Spain and Italy. These are often a little more bare bones in terms of accommodations, but they can be less expensive than a hotel and a fascinating experience you won't get anywhere else. He suggests looking for places through Monastery Stays, Paradores of Spain, or the Catholic American Community of Rome to find them. Some of them are particularly lovely and even luxurious, though do note that some only offer twin beds. Finally, if you have your heart set on a hotel, he says that mid-range options are the best way for a cheaper hotel stay in Europe. You may not be in the lap of luxury, but you'll get more of a personal touch than you would in a larger one that's trying to mimic what you're used to at home.