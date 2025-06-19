Rick Steves Has A Scathing Opinion On These Types Of Hotels

Steves has some tips for accommodations that are better for experiencing what the country is actually like. He mentions rental apartments, bed and breakfasts, and guest houses, which can be a little closer to actually living in another place. While those may already be on your radar, you might not have considered the next two, which can be a lot easier on your budget. First, consider staying in a youth hostel (which you don't have to be a youth to do). You can stay in a dorm-style room, though some have private or semi-private rooms as well. Many of them have breakfast included in the price, so you can fill up before a big day of sightseeing. You'll also get to meet people from all over the world, who may have some great tips for what to see.

Steves also suggests staying at a monastery or convent, which you may not have thought of. This is an option in many places in Europe, particularly, he says, in Spain and Italy. These are often a little more bare bones in terms of accommodations, but they can be less expensive than a hotel and a fascinating experience you won't get anywhere else. He suggests looking for places through Monastery Stays, Paradores of Spain, or the Catholic American Community of Rome to find them. Some of them are particularly lovely and even luxurious, though do note that some only offer twin beds. Finally, if you have your heart set on a hotel, he says that mid-range options are the best way for a cheaper hotel stay in Europe. You may not be in the lap of luxury, but you'll get more of a personal touch than you would in a larger one that's trying to mimic what you're used to at home.