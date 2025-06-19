Set Between Florence And Rome Is Italy's Hilltop Town With Medieval Streets And Breathtaking Vineyards

It may sound like a cliché, but there are beautiful sights to behold wherever you turn in Montepulciano. As you stroll uphill to the heart of the town center, you will encounter buildings both functional and historical that bear the signs of centuries of central Italian architecture. Known for its intricate early Renaissance facade, the 15th-century Palazzo Comunale sits in the spacious Piazza Grande and even has its own tower, which was directly modeled after Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. Some "Twilight" fans may recognize this spot for the role it played in the saga's second movie, "New Moon," representing the town of Volterra.

Directly on the Piazza Grande, you will see the Santa Maria Assunta Cathedral, the town's main church, filled with artwork from Michelozzo and Taddeo di Bartolo. After filling your senses with breathtaking beauty, walk along the Corso, Montepulciano's main street, down to Piazza Savonarola. As you amble down, stop at the many boutiques to catch your breath and collect artisanal gems like Tuscan leather and jewelry from the many local vendors.

The sights you'll see as you walk along the Corso are as beautiful as the street itself; its many Tuscan houses, churches, and small forts are enriched by time and history. Palazzo Bucelli's instantly recognizable facade, decorated with Etruscan tiles, is a must-stop on your way down. After enjoying your espresso with a view at Caffè Poliziano, make the sweeping Renaissance church of San Biagio your last sightseeing stop. Just outside the walls of Montepulciano, San Biagio bears the footprint of Renaissance architect extraordinaire Antonio Sangallo, who started working on it in 1518. Enjoy the simply decorated colonnades and stroll through the porticos of this Catholic place of worship.