Set Between Florence And Rome Is Italy's Hilltop Town With Medieval Streets And Breathtaking Vineyards
When thinking of the postcard-perfect Tuscany, there is one place embodying the charm of the region's rolling hills, Renaissance buildings bathed in golden light, and glasses of red wine at nearby vineyards. A film-worthy location where many Italians flock to get a taste of real Tuscan countryside is Montepulciano, which is as curated and beautiful as a Renaissance painting. Yet, the town holds on strongly to its countryside authenticity. Not only does this hilltop town afford some of the best views in Tuscany, but it also boasts a perfectly preserved historic town center and is surrounded by gorgeous vineyards. Montepulciano often shares brochure space with other stunning Tuscanian towns, from its well-known neighbors of San Gimignano and Siena to hidden gems like Prato, a treasure trove of small castles and medieval art.
Strategically located between Rome and Florence, you can easily reach the town from either as a day trip, though it's recommended you stay overnight for a fully immersive experience. Montepulciano is about 115 miles from Rome and 70 miles from Florence on Italy's main A1 highway. Though the town has many things in common with Florence, from medieval towers shaping its skyline to mouth-watering savory cold cuts served on artisanal bread, Montepulciano is ideal if you're after tranquil small-town charms since it lacks the big crowds that Tuscany's capital attracts.
Montepulciano's gorgeous medieval streets sit on a scenic hilltop
It may sound like a cliché, but there are beautiful sights to behold wherever you turn in Montepulciano. As you stroll uphill to the heart of the town center, you will encounter buildings both functional and historical that bear the signs of centuries of central Italian architecture. Known for its intricate early Renaissance facade, the 15th-century Palazzo Comunale sits in the spacious Piazza Grande and even has its own tower, which was directly modeled after Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. Some "Twilight" fans may recognize this spot for the role it played in the saga's second movie, "New Moon," representing the town of Volterra.
Directly on the Piazza Grande, you will see the Santa Maria Assunta Cathedral, the town's main church, filled with artwork from Michelozzo and Taddeo di Bartolo. After filling your senses with breathtaking beauty, walk along the Corso, Montepulciano's main street, down to Piazza Savonarola. As you amble down, stop at the many boutiques to catch your breath and collect artisanal gems like Tuscan leather and jewelry from the many local vendors.
The sights you'll see as you walk along the Corso are as beautiful as the street itself; its many Tuscan houses, churches, and small forts are enriched by time and history. Palazzo Bucelli's instantly recognizable facade, decorated with Etruscan tiles, is a must-stop on your way down. After enjoying your espresso with a view at Caffè Poliziano, make the sweeping Renaissance church of San Biagio your last sightseeing stop. Just outside the walls of Montepulciano, San Biagio bears the footprint of Renaissance architect extraordinaire Antonio Sangallo, who started working on it in 1518. Enjoy the simply decorated colonnades and stroll through the porticos of this Catholic place of worship.
Montepulciano is home to splendid vineyards and has its own recognized wine
You can't leave Montepulciano without trying one of its most famous products: Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. The wine is recognized as a DOCG product, the highest accolade given to the finest local produce in Italy. It is made of a Sangiovese grape blend like many other Tuscan classics. After you have one (or a few) glasses of this delectable red with notes of cherry, oak, and dark berries, you can get a feel for how it's made by visiting one of the cantines in the heart of town. Pre-book a tour of the cellars at Cantina De'Ricci, and enjoy a fully immersive wine and dine experience with the knowledgeable owners. If you want to sip and learn at your own pace, you can also take a self-guided stroll at Cantina Talosa, right beneath the Piazza Grande. If you are a wine aficionado, the newest "La Dolce Vita" luxury train allows you to explore the scenic route between Lazio and Tuscany, all while sipping red wine and enjoying delicious food on board.
Montepulciano has viewpoints overlooking the many spots where the wine magic happens. From its location at the top of the Val di Chiana, you will recognize the familiar shape of rows after verdant rows of vineyard land. You can also explore one of the vineyards up close or have your own photoshoot among the sun-bathed rows that define the landscape of the Tuscan countryside. If you are after a laid-back, Italian countryside experience, it's worth extending your trip to include another overlooked location just a stone's throw from Montepulciano. Only 20 miles away from Montepulciano, the gorgeous Perugia province of Città della Pieve boasts mesmerizing mountain views and medieval charm.