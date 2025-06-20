A Charming City On The Mississippi River Home To Hundreds Of Restaurants And Shops Offers An Underrated Getaway
As most Americans know, the Mississippi River is probably the most important waterway in the United States. It spans across 10 states, with countless hidden gems and quaint travel destinations along the way, including Bemidji, the first city on the Mississippi River, and Natchez, the oldest city on the river. If you find yourself near the center of the country, you should check out one of the most underrated cities on the Mississippi: Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Situated on the eastern edge of Missouri, across from the southern tip of Illinois, Cape Girardeau tends to fly under the radar, especially when compared to other big cities like St. Louis or Kansas City. However, this city is bursting with activity, with over 100 restaurants and shops to keep you occupied during your visit. Plus, because of its riverfront location, it offers some unique views and attractions you don't get with landlocked cities. So, let's take a trip to the Show-Me State and discover why Cape Girardeau is such a charming city that demands a closer look.
What makes Cape Girardeau so special?
The first thing that makes Cape Girardeau (locally called Old Town Cape) so memorable is its rich history. The city was first founded in 1793 by Louis Lorimier at the behest of the Spanish Governor to set up a trading post. Old Town Cape became a major hub for travelers and settlers. The city was named after the person who first discovered the area, Jean Pierre Girardeau. In the 1800s, the cape was filled in to make way for railroads, but you can visit the original site at Cape Rock Park, which is where the first trading post was established in 1733.
If you want to learn more about Cape Girardeau's history, there are multiple places to visit, including the Red House Interpretive Center, the historic Fort D, the Crisp Museum, or the Glenn House, a converted Victorian-era mansion turned museum. If you want to take a piece of history home, there are numerous antique shops in the riverfront district. Go on the hunt for a perfect souvenir from places like the Spanish Street Mercantile, offering homemade ice cream at a cute store next door. The Ever After Emporium offers unique finds with handmade relics from local artists, while Back Porch Antiques and Collectibles has a variety of unique housewares.
But what if you're not into history and just want some good grub? Well, Cape Girardeau has more than its fair share of world-class restaurants. Most of the best options sit along the river, such as Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, which overlooks the river and offers live entertainment to accompany your Missouri-style barbecue. For something a bit more festive, experience the soulful vibes at Broussard's Cajun Cuisine. The riverfront district is also home to numerous hotspots that offer everything from fine dining to bustling sports bars.
Planning a trip to Old Town Cape
If you're coming from afar, the best option is to fly into St. Louis, home of one of the only U.S. national parks situated entirely within a city. From there, it's about a two-hour drive south to reach Cape Girardeau. The city has many hotel options, including chains and local motels. However, if you want to stay in style, you can book a room at the Century Casino and Hotel, which overlooks the river.
When planning your trip, make sure to consider the season. The activities in Cape Girardeau change throughout the year, so you must plan accordingly. For example, the Cape Riverfront Market runs every Saturday from May to October, showcasing hundreds of vendors and eateries. You can also check out the Tunes at Twilight Series, a free Friday night concert hosted every week at Ivers Square from May to June and August through September. The holiday season is a magical time to visit, as the city goes all-out for Christmas, with beautiful decorations and festive events.
No matter what kind of vacation you want to have, Cape Girardeau has everything you need to make your trip as memorable as possible. Just make sure to come with a healthy appetite and a camera to capture the vivid sights of the city.