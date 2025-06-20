A Charming City On The Mississippi River Home To Hundreds Of Restaurants And Shops Offers An Underrated Getaway

The first thing that makes Cape Girardeau (locally called Old Town Cape) so memorable is its rich history. The city was first founded in 1793 by Louis Lorimier at the behest of the Spanish Governor to set up a trading post. Old Town Cape became a major hub for travelers and settlers. The city was named after the person who first discovered the area, Jean Pierre Girardeau. In the 1800s, the cape was filled in to make way for railroads, but you can visit the original site at Cape Rock Park, which is where the first trading post was established in 1733.

If you want to learn more about Cape Girardeau's history, there are multiple places to visit, including the Red House Interpretive Center, the historic Fort D, the Crisp Museum, or the Glenn House, a converted Victorian-era mansion turned museum. If you want to take a piece of history home, there are numerous antique shops in the riverfront district. Go on the hunt for a perfect souvenir from places like the Spanish Street Mercantile, offering homemade ice cream at a cute store next door. The Ever After Emporium offers unique finds with handmade relics from local artists, while Back Porch Antiques and Collectibles has a variety of unique housewares.

But what if you're not into history and just want some good grub? Well, Cape Girardeau has more than its fair share of world-class restaurants. Most of the best options sit along the river, such as Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, which overlooks the river and offers live entertainment to accompany your Missouri-style barbecue. For something a bit more festive, experience the soulful vibes at Broussard's Cajun Cuisine. The riverfront district is also home to numerous hotspots that offer everything from fine dining to bustling sports bars.