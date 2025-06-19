Wisconsin's Under-The-Radar Wine Trail Offers Diverse Local Sips And Incredible Lake Michigan Views

Wisconsin boasts natural attractions and exciting outdoor activities, but you cannot overlook its abundance of delicious locally-made food, wine, and beer. From Milwaukee, the "culinary capital of the Midwest," to one of America's best breweries located along the Milwaukee River, Wisconsin is a haven for culinary enthusiasts. When visiting Wisconsin, visitors should dedicate time to taste and sip their way through the region, and the Fox River Valley wine trail is a great way to do that. The trail consists of five outstanding wineries in the Greater Green Bay area: Captain's Walk Winery, Parallel 44 Vineyard & Winery, Trout Springs Winery, LedgeStone Vineyards, and Kerrigan Brothers Winery.

Comprised of scenic Lake Michigan and stunning vineyard vistas, the wine trail is ideal for a romantic escape or a girls' weekend away. Getting to the area is easy, and the closest airport is Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB), located on the outskirts of Green Bay close to the five featured wineries. Moreover, Green Bay is the epitome of a recreational paradise, with numerous activities such as boating, hiking, and biking, making it a well-rounded vacation destination.

The self-guided wine tour in the Fox River Valley offers wine enthusiasts a great opportunity to try local varieties, and all five wineries are ideally spread out around the Green Bay area, making them easy to access. For those seeking a homey accommodation option in the heart of Green Bay, just steps from the starting point, Astor House Bed & Breakfast is a great option, close to many other local attractions and amenities.