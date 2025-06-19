Wisconsin's Under-The-Radar Wine Trail Offers Diverse Local Sips And Incredible Lake Michigan Views
Wisconsin boasts natural attractions and exciting outdoor activities, but you cannot overlook its abundance of delicious locally-made food, wine, and beer. From Milwaukee, the "culinary capital of the Midwest," to one of America's best breweries located along the Milwaukee River, Wisconsin is a haven for culinary enthusiasts. When visiting Wisconsin, visitors should dedicate time to taste and sip their way through the region, and the Fox River Valley wine trail is a great way to do that. The trail consists of five outstanding wineries in the Greater Green Bay area: Captain's Walk Winery, Parallel 44 Vineyard & Winery, Trout Springs Winery, LedgeStone Vineyards, and Kerrigan Brothers Winery.
Comprised of scenic Lake Michigan and stunning vineyard vistas, the wine trail is ideal for a romantic escape or a girls' weekend away. Getting to the area is easy, and the closest airport is Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB), located on the outskirts of Green Bay close to the five featured wineries. Moreover, Green Bay is the epitome of a recreational paradise, with numerous activities such as boating, hiking, and biking, making it a well-rounded vacation destination.
The self-guided wine tour in the Fox River Valley offers wine enthusiasts a great opportunity to try local varieties, and all five wineries are ideally spread out around the Green Bay area, making them easy to access. For those seeking a homey accommodation option in the heart of Green Bay, just steps from the starting point, Astor House Bed & Breakfast is a great option, close to many other local attractions and amenities.
Embarking on the Fox River Valley Wine Trail
One of the advantages of embarking on the Fox River Valley wine trail is that the starting point is right in the heart of Green Bay, at Captain's Walk Winery. This is a self-guided tour, and gives you the chance to chat with the local wine makers, sip and taste at your own pace, and truly soak up the stunning views for which the trail is known.
Interestingly, Wisconsin has made quite a name for itself as a wine-growing region, making the Fox River Valley wine trail such an invaluable cultural experience. Wisconsin has around 1,300 acres of vineyards, which supply over 100 wineries throughout the state. By embarking on this five-winery experience, visitors can enjoy an authentic, long-standing tradition that locals are proud of. The best time to visit the wineries in Fox River Valley is between May and September, when the sun is shining and there is little chance of rain. It is worth noting that the wineries have varied opening hours, so plan ahead to avoid disappointment.
You might wonder how to complete this 100-mile loop wine trail and enjoy plenty of delicious local wines along the way. Aside from having a designated driver to chauffeur you around, one of the best transportation options is to rent an e-bike from Pete's Garage in Green Bay, which will make getting around much easier and more scenic, especially as the wine keeps flowing.
Get to know the wineries in Fox River Valley
While the Fox River Valley wine trail can be completed in whichever order you prefer, it is popular to do the loop beginning at Captain's Walk Winery and ending at Kerrigan Brothers Winery. Captain's Walk Winery is an "urban wine bar experience" in the centre of Green Bay, and it's the place to try a small batch of delicious wines with matching cheese pairings. Next up is Parallel 44 Vineyard and Winery, which holds the title for the most awarded Wisconsin wines, so if you value a quality pour, you will love this place.
Following along, you will come to Trout Springs Winery, a cozy tasting room in an idyllic countryside setting, where you will have the chance to try wonderful estate wine, craft beer, and grape-infused cheese and bread. Located at the foot of the Niagara Escarpment is Ledgestone Vineyards, which specializes in barrel-aged reds and carefully crafted beers. Last but not least, you will end the wine tour at Kerrigan Brothers Winery, where you can try a host of fruit-based wines made from locally grown Wisconsin fruits, including lemon, apple, plum, and even a quirky leprechaun wine.
If time is of the essence and you want to experience more local gems in the area, pay a visit the nearby town of Algoma, a Wisconsin waterfront getaway with art-filled streets and a historic winery. Algoma's famous Von Stiehl winery, distillery, and cidery is just 40 minutes from Green Bay and has been operating since 1967.