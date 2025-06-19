This Wildly Underrated French Vacation Destination Has Scenes Straight Out Of The American Southwest

France's Provence conjures images of rolling lavender fields, robust vineyards, and picturesque villages basking in honey-dappled, Provençal light. But this region has some surprises up its sleeve, and that is Roussillon, whose ochre-rich landscapes will have you questioning whether you're still in Provence or have unwittingly been transported to the American Southwest. From its hilltop perch, infused with rich reds, yellows, and oranges, this Provençal gem set in the natural park of Luberon is more than just one of France's most beautiful villages — Roussillon's fame lies in its fiery ochre cliffs and quarries, which are reminiscent of Utah's picturesque Red Rock National Park or Arizona's iconic Monument Valley.

Ochre lies at the heart of this underrated village. As one of the largest ochre deposits in the world, Roussillon's quarries were mined for their rust-colored earth, fueling the area's industrial and economic growth from the late 1700s until 1929, when traditional ochre mining operations slowly declined. The quarries have since closed, but the otherworldly ochre landscape that was left behind continues to attract tourists and visitors to this day.

Positioned between the Vaucluse Mountains and Petit Luberon, Roussillon's quaint village is a good place to base yourself to visit the two trails that traverse the region's breathtaking red-soaked quarries. The first is the Sentier des Ocres (Ochres Trail), which starts from the southern part of Roussillon village, and the second is the Colorado Provençal, which is located in the tiny village of Rustrel, a 25-minute drive away. Set in the charming countryside of the Vaucluse region, Roussillon is just a little over an hour's drive from Marseille Provence airport (MRS). If you opt to take France's high-speed train (TGV), Roussillon is 30 miles from Avignon TGV and 64 miles from Marseille TGV. Departmental buses are few and far between, so renting a car is recommended.