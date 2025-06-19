A Scenic County Park In Indiana Provides An Outdoor Playground Around The Iconic Dunn's Bridge

Indiana is dotted with hidden gems of jaw-dropping architecture and pristine nature. Many of these works of art are celebrations of ingenuity that put the Hoosier State's scenic parks and outdoor areas on full display for recreation. While some cities like Columbus are internationally acclaimed for their modern architecture, other famous attractions are shrouded in mystery, like the iconic Dunn's Bridge.

Dunn's Bridge spans the Kankakee River in Kouts, Indiana, and rests on the county line between Porter and Jasper. Legend has it that J.D. Dunn likely built the 180-foot bridge, but exactly when and how have been lost with the passage of time. One theory is that the Ferris Wheel from the 1893 Columbian Expo of the World's Fair was repurposed into the bridge after being scrapped. However, it's more likely that the steel used in both was forged in the same foundry. Today, a visit to the Dunn Bridge County Park is a great way to kick off or end an outdoor adventure on the water.

In 1994, after decades of disrepair, Porter County Parks and Recreation purchased the bridge and 3 surrounding acres, breathing new life into a forgotten county icon. The team turned the bridge into a park area and developed water access to the Kankakee River. The bridge has since been added to the National Register of Historic Places, and although you can no longer drive across it, a visit to Dunn's Bridge County Park makes for a fun day on the water where you can ponder life's mysteries in a peaceful environment. Unlike most parks, there is only a porta-potty and a small parking lot on the north side of the river.