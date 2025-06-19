A Scenic County Park In Indiana Provides An Outdoor Playground Around The Iconic Dunn's Bridge
Indiana is dotted with hidden gems of jaw-dropping architecture and pristine nature. Many of these works of art are celebrations of ingenuity that put the Hoosier State's scenic parks and outdoor areas on full display for recreation. While some cities like Columbus are internationally acclaimed for their modern architecture, other famous attractions are shrouded in mystery, like the iconic Dunn's Bridge.
Dunn's Bridge spans the Kankakee River in Kouts, Indiana, and rests on the county line between Porter and Jasper. Legend has it that J.D. Dunn likely built the 180-foot bridge, but exactly when and how have been lost with the passage of time. One theory is that the Ferris Wheel from the 1893 Columbian Expo of the World's Fair was repurposed into the bridge after being scrapped. However, it's more likely that the steel used in both was forged in the same foundry. Today, a visit to the Dunn Bridge County Park is a great way to kick off or end an outdoor adventure on the water.
In 1994, after decades of disrepair, Porter County Parks and Recreation purchased the bridge and 3 surrounding acres, breathing new life into a forgotten county icon. The team turned the bridge into a park area and developed water access to the Kankakee River. The bridge has since been added to the National Register of Historic Places, and although you can no longer drive across it, a visit to Dunn's Bridge County Park makes for a fun day on the water where you can ponder life's mysteries in a peaceful environment. Unlike most parks, there is only a porta-potty and a small parking lot on the north side of the river.
A day on the water at Dunn's Bridge County Park
If you're looking for a spot for a day on the water or to explore one of the United States' largest former wetlands, Dunn's Bridge County Park has the only public access point to the Kankakee River in Porter County. Although there is no shortage of urban paddle trails across America, Western Indiana and Eastern Illinois were once a 500,000-acre natural area known as the "Everglades of the North" before being dredged over 100 years ago in Indiana to make way for farms. The river is the centerpiece of the 133-mile Kankakee River Water Trail, flowing directly through the park. You will likely see wildlife, including deer, beavers, and waterfowl. Upstream, you may even spot a bald eagle or a golden eagle if you visit during spring. You'll have to bring your own kayak or canoe, as the closest rental shop is 40 minutes away. Don't forget your binoculars and your life jacket!
Dunns Bridge County Park is also popular for fishing, as there is plenty of bass, bluegill, walleye, and crappie in this section of the Kankakee. If catching a few fish from the shore below Dunn's Bridge isn't enticing enough, bring your kayak or canoe to the park and hop in the river to chase down the channel catfish. They can reach up to 10 pounds and aren't picky about bait, as long as it smells! Even if fish aren't too hard to find, the park might be. It's located on County Road 500 East, just a short detour off Interstate 65 between Indianapolis and Chicago.
Explore the surrounding area of Northwestern Indiana
Porter County is a great base for days of outdoor fun on the water, both along the beach and on the Kankakee River. On the other side of Dunn's Bridge in Jasper County, you'll find a true slice of nature in part of the state. Just a few miles south of Dunn's Bridge lies the Prairie Border Nature Preserve, where ecological remnants of the prior wetlands are being restored. Native plants, birds, and insects are being brought back to the region, and don't miss taking an easy, 30-minute walk along the Prairie Border Trail to see the raw power of nature.
Between I-65 and Dunn's Bridge, you'll find the Grand Kankakee Marsh County Park in Hebron. While wandering through over 1,900 acres, you'll likely spot deer and waterfowl as you walk through the park's trails along the river. Note that the hikes close during hunting season, though at other times of the year, the park hosts free nature walks and outdoor educational experiences. If you've put your watercraft in at Dunn's Bridge, you can hop out of the river here, as you'll find a shelter, bathrooms, and plenty of beautiful scenery perfect for an afternoon picnic.
If you're planning a day on the water or an outdoor walk from Dunn's Bridge County Park, be sure to stop at a supermarket or gas station in the nearby town of De Motte for snacks and drinks. When you're ready to rest your head, head north to Michigan City, one of Indiana's wildly underrated beach towns, where you can shop, dine Chicago-style, and soak in an incredible sunset on Lake Michigan without the crowds.