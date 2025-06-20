This Hidden New York Island With Unique Wildlife And Atlantic Views Offers A Serene Escape
Nothing screams "New York City resident in summer" like itching to get out of the city. From majestic outdoor recreation spots in the Catskill Mountains to trendy Napa-level wine country destinations, there's no shortage of options for city denizens looking to escape the concrete and crowds for a dose of fresh air and calm. While trickier to gain access to, Plum Island — a little-known isle off the North Fork of Long Island — is one such place, boasting biodiversity, Atlantic views, and a surprising history.
The island has lived many lives over the past couple of centuries. This includes being home to the Algonquin tribe, a U.S. Army fort, a lighthouse, and even a research laboratory. Established in the 1950s by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Plum Island Animal Disease Laboratory (PIADC) researches vaccines and contagious animal diseases. As conservation specialist Marian Lindberg of The Nature Conservancy puts it: "All islands carry a certain mystery, but Plum Island has more than its share of stories and secrets."
Plum Island is a hub of wildlife and biodiversity
Plum Island will pique the interest of anyone who loves nature — whether you're a keen conservationist or simply someone who enjoys spending time outdoors. Environmentally speaking, the island is a rarity, with 800+ acres of remarkably well-preserved ecosystem situated only 100 miles from New York City. The biodiversity here can be credited to the fact that the island was relatively inaccessible during its 70-odd years of hosting the PIADC.
Without development during these decades, Plum Island has become a haven for rare plants — as well as more than 229 bird species, including the roseate tern and piping plover. These features make the region a dream destination for avid birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. The island is also the site of New York's biggest seal haul-out, with gray and harbor seals shoring up en masse in search of food after migrating down from Canada every year.
Find out how to see New York's Plum Island
Here's the catch: Currently, this serene wildlife gem is not open to the general public. While proposals have been drawn up envisioning a future where visitors (aside from researchers and ecologists) can explore the island's historical landmarks and rich plant and animal life, that has not yet become a reality.
However, to catch a glimpse of the island (particularly its historic lighthouse), you can board a Cross Sound Ferry cruise. Departing from either New London, Connecticut, or Orient Point on Long Island, Cross Sound Ferry's cruise tours take you on a scenic nautical journey showcasing several iconic islands, lighthouses, and waterfront mansions. The trip will take about two hours and set you back around $33 for an adult ticket (half-price for children 11 or younger). Booking ahead is recommended.
If viewing Plum Island from offshore doesn't satiate your curiosity for mysterious hidden islands, you can always tack on another easy day-trip excursion from New York City by visiting the once-restricted Hart Island. This destination is open to the public and has a fascinating history.