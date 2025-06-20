This Hidden New York Island With Unique Wildlife And Atlantic Views Offers A Serene Escape

Nothing screams "New York City resident in summer" like itching to get out of the city. From majestic outdoor recreation spots in the Catskill Mountains to trendy Napa-level wine country destinations, there's no shortage of options for city denizens looking to escape the concrete and crowds for a dose of fresh air and calm. While trickier to gain access to, Plum Island — a little-known isle off the North Fork of Long Island — is one such place, boasting biodiversity, Atlantic views, and a surprising history.

The island has lived many lives over the past couple of centuries. This includes being home to the Algonquin tribe, a U.S. Army fort, a lighthouse, and even a research laboratory. Established in the 1950s by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Plum Island Animal Disease Laboratory (PIADC) researches vaccines and contagious animal diseases. As conservation specialist Marian Lindberg of The Nature Conservancy puts it: "All islands carry a certain mystery, but Plum Island has more than its share of stories and secrets."