A Postcard-Worthy Village On Scotland's West Coast Offers Palm Trees, Sea Views, And A Quiet Charm

As with many of Scotland's wonderful coastal villages, Plockton is at its best on the lake and atop the mountains — but first, you must get to know the lovely village streets. Start in the centre with a little promenade along Harbour Street, where you'll see the charming waterside houses that are so synonymous with Scotland's villages, some of which are given a sub-tropical vibe by the presence of palm trees swaying in the wind. From here, you can wander the streets from the old village hall to a traditional pub like the Plockton Inn for a quick refuel before heading out onto the loch.

There are numerous ways to explore Loch Carron, such as with a yacht or with a sea kayak rental, but a highlight of the loch waters is the local seals. As they can be slightly timid, the best way to see seals is via a boat charter from the harbour. These boat trips are usually seasonal, running from spring to autumn, and will often take you up close to the seal colonies out on the rocks. There are also scenic boat tours taking in the Applecross Mountains, via the Cuillin ridge on the breathtaking Isle of Skye, which can be booked directly at the marina.

The easiest route up into the highland hills is via the Carn Na Frith-aird Viewpoint, the path for which starts just a short distance from Harbour Street. The hike is pleasant enough and takes less than 20 minutes from the town, and once you've conquered the peak, the vistas of the highland's topography are breathtaking. Expect to see the striking undulations of the Applecross Mountains reflected in the sumptuous curves of Loch Carron, elevated by the vibrant seasonal flora draped across the mountain sides.