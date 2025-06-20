A Postcard-Worthy Village On Scotland's West Coast Offers Palm Trees, Sea Views, And A Quiet Charm
This breathtaking little village, Plockton, which stretches across a languid curve of Loch Carron, makes an excellent base for exploring the local Highlands. From the glistening loch waters, where you can see seals as you sail or kayak, to the surrounding highland mountains beset with view-laden walking trails, Plockton is an ideal Scottish outdoor destination.
As it's somewhat under the radar, Plockton exudes a quiet charm, exemplified in its postcard views of glistening lochs and mist-shrouded mountains. A walk along the harbour will reveal plentiful places to sit and watch the world go by. There are also the curious lines of palm trees that sprout from the gardens just next to the sea that almost look out of place in this tiny Scottish hamlet with its hardy stone houses and towering snow-topped hills. It's actually the climate here in northwestern Scotland, somewhat kept in check by the Gulf Stream, that helps the trees survive.
Nearby, you'll find hikes with loch views and tours that take you to meet the iconic Highland Cows (or coos, in the local dialect). And for nature lovers, there are extended tours to places like the nearby Isle of Skye to see pine martens, eagles, and deer.
Exploring Plockton by land and water
As with many of Scotland's wonderful coastal villages, Plockton is at its best on the lake and atop the mountains — but first, you must get to know the lovely village streets. Start in the centre with a little promenade along Harbour Street, where you'll see the charming waterside houses that are so synonymous with Scotland's villages, some of which are given a sub-tropical vibe by the presence of palm trees swaying in the wind. From here, you can wander the streets from the old village hall to a traditional pub like the Plockton Inn for a quick refuel before heading out onto the loch.
There are numerous ways to explore Loch Carron, such as with a yacht or with a sea kayak rental, but a highlight of the loch waters is the local seals. As they can be slightly timid, the best way to see seals is via a boat charter from the harbour. These boat trips are usually seasonal, running from spring to autumn, and will often take you up close to the seal colonies out on the rocks. There are also scenic boat tours taking in the Applecross Mountains, via the Cuillin ridge on the breathtaking Isle of Skye, which can be booked directly at the marina.
The easiest route up into the highland hills is via the Carn Na Frith-aird Viewpoint, the path for which starts just a short distance from Harbour Street. The hike is pleasant enough and takes less than 20 minutes from the town, and once you've conquered the peak, the vistas of the highland's topography are breathtaking. Expect to see the striking undulations of the Applecross Mountains reflected in the sumptuous curves of Loch Carron, elevated by the vibrant seasonal flora draped across the mountain sides.
How to get to Plockton and where to go next
Plockton is best included as part of a wider exploration of Scotland; consider beginning in Edinburgh to visit one of Europe's best sightseeing walks. From there, you can take a train from Edinburgh Waverley towards the western highlands, but as it's a long journey (around 7 hours with multiple changes), it's best to break up the route with stops in cities like Glasgow and Inverness. From Inverness, the journey to Plockton takes around 2 hours and 20 minutes by train on the Kyle Line, and cuts a scenic route through some of the prettiest parts of the Scottish Highlands, with lochs, forests, and even the occasional flock of deer.
Plockton is extremely well placed to visit one of Scotland's most iconic destinations, the Isle of Skye. The most convenient way to reach it, however, is by car, as the island has no train stations. The drive from Plockton takes around 53 minutes. For public transport, you'll first need to take a bus to the beautiful town of Kyle of Lochalsh and then cross the bridge onto Skye aboard bus 915, which journeys across the island to Uig Pier. We recommend disembarking at Portree, where you'll find stunning fairytale scenery with beautiful ponds and waterfalls on the northern end of the island.
From here you can head south into the Hebrides, visiting iconic destinations such as the Isle of Mull, which is home to stunning sights like Duart Castle. For more under-the-radar charm, consider a scenic journey along the shores of Loch Fyne to visit attractive villages like Tarbert and its quaint waterside pubs and shops.