The Only Airport Inside A National Park Is Now The World's First DarkSky Certified

If you can't tell the difference between a shooting star and an airplane, you might be in Jackson Hole. Located in Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) is the only airport inside a national park, and in April 2025, it became the first airport to be officially recognized as an Urban Night Sky Place. The certification was issued by DarkSky International, formerly known as the International Dark-Sky Association, whose mission is to preserve the natural night sky and reduce the impact of light pollution on communities and wildlife.

If you think about it, airports and light pollution often go hand in hand. Not only is extensive lighting needed to illuminate large runways and passenger infrastructure, but airports are often located miles away from central urban environments, in areas that are more likely to support wildlife. A study published in PeerJ by researchers at the Kyiv Aviation Institute concluded that light pollution is one of the most significant environmental impacts of airports, as it can provoke negative biological effects on wildlife.

Of course, all airports must meet Federal Aviation Administration safety standards, so there's no need to worry about a pitch-black landing. Still, this exciting new recognition has important implications for JAC and any other airports that may follow its lead.