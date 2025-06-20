One Of The Most Important Civil Rights Sites In America Is In This Often-Overlooked Southern City

People who go to Tennessee looking for good music and great food often head to Nashville, but Memphis is a worthy and less expensive alternative to the state capital. This cool and often underrated city is the home of the blues, rock 'n' roll, and soul. It also offers beautiful walks along the Mississippi River, large urban green spaces, and many important historic sites. There are so many things to do in this city that you'll probably need more than one visit, but if you were to prioritize a single landmark, it should be the National Civil Rights Museum.

A Smithsonian Institution Affiliate, this museum is located on the site of the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was tragically assassinated on April 4th, 1968. The facade of the motel has been restored to look exactly as it did on that day, and a wreath permanently decorates the balcony of Room 306, where Dr. King stood when a sniper callously ended his life. Once inside, the museum offers a brief history of the human rights abuses inflicted upon Black people in America. The permanent exhibition begins with the Transatlantic Slave Trade and describes the lives of people who were kidnapped from their countries and forcibly brought to the Americas. Later wings detail important moments in the nation's history, like the Civil War, Reconstruction, and Jim Crow. Of course, the majority of the museum focuses on the fight of the Civil Rights Movement to end segregation and gain equality.