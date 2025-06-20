One Of The Most Important Civil Rights Sites In America Is In This Often-Overlooked Southern City
People who go to Tennessee looking for good music and great food often head to Nashville, but Memphis is a worthy and less expensive alternative to the state capital. This cool and often underrated city is the home of the blues, rock 'n' roll, and soul. It also offers beautiful walks along the Mississippi River, large urban green spaces, and many important historic sites. There are so many things to do in this city that you'll probably need more than one visit, but if you were to prioritize a single landmark, it should be the National Civil Rights Museum.
A Smithsonian Institution Affiliate, this museum is located on the site of the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was tragically assassinated on April 4th, 1968. The facade of the motel has been restored to look exactly as it did on that day, and a wreath permanently decorates the balcony of Room 306, where Dr. King stood when a sniper callously ended his life. Once inside, the museum offers a brief history of the human rights abuses inflicted upon Black people in America. The permanent exhibition begins with the Transatlantic Slave Trade and describes the lives of people who were kidnapped from their countries and forcibly brought to the Americas. Later wings detail important moments in the nation's history, like the Civil War, Reconstruction, and Jim Crow. Of course, the majority of the museum focuses on the fight of the Civil Rights Movement to end segregation and gain equality.
Learning about the Civil Rights Movement
As you move through the exhibits, the interactive museum immerses you in this powerful movement that permanently changed the country. Rather than just learning about the bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, for instance, you're invited to board a bus like the one Rosa Parks would've ridden in 1955. You can sit next to a statue of the activist as you listen to the bus driver screaming at you to get off the bus. When you reach the section that covers the sit-in protests, in which Black people entered "whites only" restaurants, you stand in front of a lunch counter where statues of three protesters defiantly ignore a group harassing them. You also see video footage, newspaper clippings, and other historical material documenting the movement, serving as a sober but important reminder that this cruel system existed not too long ago.
Eventually, visitors arrive at a glass panel that looks right into Room 306, where Dr. King spent his final hours. The room is decorated to replicate what it would've looked like right at the moment when Dr. King's life was violently interrupted. Seeing the room frozen in time, with an empty food tray and a half-finished cigarette, it's impossible not to feel moved. The final section covers the plight for equality from the late 1960s to today. As you walk out, you understand why this museum is considered one of the most important in the entire country.
Planning a visit to the National Civil Rights Museum and Memphis
The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Tuesdays, and admission costs $20 for adults. Seniors, students, active military personnel, and children over five receive discounted tickets, while children under four can enter for free. If you're traveling during a national holiday, check the museum's website to see if it will be open.
As for Memphis in general, try to visit during spring — particularly in May — which Samantha Brown says is the best time to travel to Tennessee, as the weather is warm but not yet too humid. This month also hosts some of the city's coolest outdoor events, like SmokeSlam, a huge BBQ festival that has carnival games and concerts. During the day, escape the heat by visiting music-centric sites like Graceland, Elvis Presley's home, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, or the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum. Night brings a pleasant breeze that'll motivate you to stay outside enjoying everything the lively Beale Street has to offer.
For accommodations, consider The Peabody, a hotel famed for its resident ducks, or Hyatt Centric Beale Street, the only hotel that is located right on the historic street. Wherever you stay, don't miss out on getting soul food at the legendary Four Way Restaurant, or stopping by Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken (Tip: Definitely get the homemade pecan pie with ice cream). For something more upscale, Itta Bena has excellent food, cocktails, and desserts.