Tennessee Gem Called The 'South's Grand Hotel' Is Famed For Ducks And Is An Elegant Base To Explore Memphis

Tennessee is home to many wonders, like the impressive Nashville Parthenon that teleports visitors to Athens. However, Memphis is the true underdog of the state. Named after its Egyptian sister city on the Nile, it's a music lover's paradise. As the birthplace of rock 'n' roll and blues, the city is among the best music destinations for a scenic road trip in the south. Its legendary status in the music world has been cemented by the fact that the Bluff City, according to a count by Billboard Magazine, is mentioned more than 400 times in songs, more than any other city on the planet. Whether you come for the music history or the tantalizing barbecue, what's a better way to explore Memphis than to stay at The Peabody?

With its nostalgic red neon sign perched on top, The Peabody Memphis is an institution in the heart of the Home of Blues. Named after philanthropist George Peabody, the gorgeous Italian Renaissance Revival-style hotel opened its doors in 1869. This historical property, known as the "South's Grand Hotel," exudes old-world charm, timeless elegance, and impeccable hospitality. What makes The Peabody even more unique is its adorable residents: five North American mallards that march to and from the ornate marble lobby fountain daily at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Ducks are so beloved at The Peabody that you can see them everywhere — from paintings on the walls to stitched patterns on pillowcases — except on the menu. Chez Philippe, the award-winning hotel restaurant, is perhaps the only French restaurant in the world that doesn't serve duck.