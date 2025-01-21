Tennessee Gem Called The 'South's Grand Hotel' Is Famed For Ducks And Is An Elegant Base To Explore Memphis
Tennessee is home to many wonders, like the impressive Nashville Parthenon that teleports visitors to Athens. However, Memphis is the true underdog of the state. Named after its Egyptian sister city on the Nile, it's a music lover's paradise. As the birthplace of rock 'n' roll and blues, the city is among the best music destinations for a scenic road trip in the south. Its legendary status in the music world has been cemented by the fact that the Bluff City, according to a count by Billboard Magazine, is mentioned more than 400 times in songs, more than any other city on the planet. Whether you come for the music history or the tantalizing barbecue, what's a better way to explore Memphis than to stay at The Peabody?
With its nostalgic red neon sign perched on top, The Peabody Memphis is an institution in the heart of the Home of Blues. Named after philanthropist George Peabody, the gorgeous Italian Renaissance Revival-style hotel opened its doors in 1869. This historical property, known as the "South's Grand Hotel," exudes old-world charm, timeless elegance, and impeccable hospitality. What makes The Peabody even more unique is its adorable residents: five North American mallards that march to and from the ornate marble lobby fountain daily at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Ducks are so beloved at The Peabody that you can see them everywhere — from paintings on the walls to stitched patterns on pillowcases — except on the menu. Chez Philippe, the award-winning hotel restaurant, is perhaps the only French restaurant in the world that doesn't serve duck.
The Peabody's cutest hotel residents
The first team of Peabody ducks debuted at the lobby fountain in the 1930s, when the then-general manager, Frank Schutt, and a friend released their duck decoys (back when they were real ducks) into the fountain after one too many Tennessee whiskeys. A few years later, Edward Pembroke, the hotel's bellhop, and a former circus trainer, offered to lead the ducks to the fountain every day. He taught them the now-famous "Duck March," which became an instant hit with hotel guests. Pembroke was promoted to "Duckmaster," a role he held for the next five decades until he retired in 1991. The Peabody keeps a team of five ducks on a three-month rotation. Once their flight feathers grow back, they fly away, and a new brood takes their place.
The five quacking residents of The Peabody consist of one male mallard with a distinctive green head and white collar accompanied by four less colorful hens. Each day, before their 11 a.m. march, the dapper Duckmaster dressed in a red and gold bellhop jacket rolls out the red carpet in the opulent lobby of marble floors, oak paneling, and ornate ceilings. Then, with his golden duck cane in hand, he goes to the rooftop Royal Duck Palace, opens the door, and the ducks waddle their way to the elevator and down to the lobby where their adoring fans await. One by one, the ducks walk the red carpet and jump into the fountain. They swim and splash around until 5:00 p.m. when they make the same march back to their coop. You can become an honorary duckmaster and participate in the march by purchasing the hotel's Ducky Day Family Package.
Fun things to do in Memphis
The prime location of The Peabody is perfect for sightseeing. Only 8 miles away is Graceland, Elvis Presley's 14-acre estate. Tour the mansion and immerse yourself in the life of the King through his bejeweled jumpsuit, classic cars, and golden records. Another rock 'n' roll shrine is the Sun Studio, where musical legends of the 1950s blended elements of country and blues to create the distinctive sound of rock 'n' roll. B.B. King, Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and many others have made their mark at Sun Studio, a museum honoring its musical past by day and serving as a working recording studio by night. Stax Museum is another must-visit for music lovers and is the only institution that preserves and promotes American soul music and the legacy of Stax Records.
Other than music, Memphis' other claim to fame is barbecue! Be sure to check out some of the best smoked-meat joints in town, like Charlie Vergos Rendezvous for its ribs or sausages paired with a decadent cheese platter, or Panye's BBQ for barbecue bologna or a pulled pork sandwich. With over 200 establishments serving chicken wings, Memphis is also the self-proclaimed wing capital of the world. Chicken wings may have been invented in Buffalo, but Memphis made them into one of America's most iconic appetizers. Honey gold should be your go-to flavor. If you're in town in April, be sure to head to the city's wing eating contest. To wrap up your action-packed day in Memphis, enjoy live music on the iconic Beale Street and dance the night away. Once your cultural thirst has been quenched, head to one of Tennessee's 10,000 caves for an outdoor adventure.