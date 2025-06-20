What You Need To Know If Your Plane Is Diverted Mid-Flight

If your flight gets diverted, then there's nothing to do but tackle the practical concerns that follow, just like if your flight gets delayed. Those, however, boil down to the region under which your flight falls. For brevity's sake, we're going to cover two commonly traveled regions in this article: the United States and Europe.

In the United States, a diversion isn't considered a flight cancellation. This means that airlines are obligated to get you to your final destination no matter how far off-course you were diverted — provided your departure and arrival airports are on U.S. soil. Carriers will typically try to book people on the next available flight, although that might be difficult for larger flights. Most critically, airlines don't have to cover costs incurred in the interim. So if the next available flight is three days off and you've got to get a hotel in the meantime? That cost falls on you, but only if you accept the rebooking. Otherwise, the Department of Transportation's 2024-inaugurated Automatic Refund Rule ensures that you'll get a full refund if your flight is "significantly changed." This rule covers altered flight destinations and not when your flight is simply canceled due to inclement weather.

In the EU, a diverted flight is considered a canceled flight, even for flights originating in the U.S., so long as they have European destinations. In this scenario, you have three options to choose from: reimbursement, re-routing (next available flight to original destination), or rebooking (similar flight at a later date). There are a lot of caveats like EU carriers being obligated to provide compensation depending on the cause of the diversion and how long your overall delay is. Readers can investigate these at their own leisure, although hopefully, the situation won't come up at all.