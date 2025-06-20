One Of The Most Accessible Glacier Areas Near Anchorage Has Gorgeous Alaskan Trails And Icy Excursions
For over 100 years, Alaska's icy glaciers, majestic fjords, and abundant wildlife have been on full display to those arriving by boat. According to the Alaska chapter of the Cruise Lines International Association, about 65% of travelers who visit in the summertime glide in aboard a cruise ship. But exploring on land opens up opportunities for adventure along scenic highways and in harder-to-reach destinations, allowing for better immersion in the rugged state's natural wilderness areas.
Before you consult the ultimate guide to finding the best Alaskan cruise, determine which places you simply must see and route the best way to do so. Portage Valley, one of the most accessible glacier areas near Anchorage, should definitely be on your list. This awe-inspiring region, located about 60 miles from Alaska's most populous city and the closest large airport, is best reachable by car. Situated along an access road off Seward Highway, the drive is about an hour and 15 minutes from Anchorage.
Although melting has caused the main ice cap to retreat over the last century, making it impossible to spot from Portage Glacier Road, visitors can hike along Portage Valley's gorgeous Alaskan trails or climb aboard a boat for icy excursions that lead you straight to a glacier. The area is also home to a visitor center that details the heritage and geography of the region while presenting dynamic exhibits that allow travelers to step into the glacial environment, showcasing the beauty and resilience of wild Alaska.
The best way to see Portage Glacier up close
Nestled between Whittier and Girdwood, an Alaskan town just outside Anchorage with incredible outdoor recreation and year-round glacier views, Portage Valley offers ample activities amid Alaska's stunning outdoor scenery. One of the best ways to see Portage Glacier up close is to take a cruise on the MV Ptarmigan. This hour-long voyage across Portage Lake, offered daily between mid-May and mid-September, is by far the easiest way to experience the glacier.
Led by a ranger from the U.S. Forest Service, travelers can learn about the Ice Age marvel from inside the comfort of the heated cabin. During the tour, keep your eyes peeled for waterfalls, icebergs, and majestic eagles soaring overhead. Then, once you've arrived within 300 feet of the ice wall, which spans a 6-mile stretch and rises to an imposing 10 stories, make your way to the open-air viewing deck on the top of the vessel for a chance to spot the glacier calving and smaller pieces falling into the water below.
Explore on foot on the 2-mile Portage Pass Trail, which offers glimpses of Portage Glacier. You can also meander the Trail of Blue Ice, a paved 5-mile trek that traverses the valley floor. Part of the Iditarod National Historic Trail system, it showcases several hanging glaciers as well as forest scenery, waterfalls, and wildflowers. Alternatively, wander the Byron Glacier Trail, which runs a mile and a half, to see another alpine glacier within Portage Valley.
Immersive experiences at the nearby visitor center
Between the icy excursion aboard MV Ptarmigan and the region's gorgeous hiking trails, visitors can spot various types of glaciers. But at the Begich, Boggs Visitor Center, you can delve deeper into the heart and soul of Portage Valley. Built back in the 1980s, the center offers information on not just the nearby glaciers, but the entire Portage Valley and Prince William Sound, their ecosystems, and Chugach National Forest, a forest that provides scenic diverse landscapes for outdoor adventure.
Found on the shore of Portage Lake, the visitor center is immersed in the environment it represents, with exhibits touching on everything from an ice cave simulation and the region's ice worms to the 1964 earthquake that destroyed Portage Village. Sometimes, when pieces calve off of Portage Glacier, they are lugged to the museum so that visitors can feel real glacial ice. Begich, Boggs Visitor Center is also home to a 3,300-square-foot theater that screens the film "Retreat and Renewal: Stories from Alaska's Chugach National Forest" as well as a learning center, interpretive programming, and a bookstore.
Open from Memorial Day through Labor Day, roughly the same time frame as when the boat tours run, this informative space is the perfect way to round out your visit, learning about the history and geology of the land near Anchorage in tandem with viewing the region's awe-inspiring wilderness.