For over 100 years, Alaska's icy glaciers, majestic fjords, and abundant wildlife have been on full display to those arriving by boat. According to the Alaska chapter of the Cruise Lines International Association, about 65% of travelers who visit in the summertime glide in aboard a cruise ship. But exploring on land opens up opportunities for adventure along scenic highways and in harder-to-reach destinations, allowing for better immersion in the rugged state's natural wilderness areas.

Before you consult the ultimate guide to finding the best Alaskan cruise, determine which places you simply must see and route the best way to do so. Portage Valley, one of the most accessible glacier areas near Anchorage, should definitely be on your list. This awe-inspiring region, located about 60 miles from Alaska's most populous city and the closest large airport, is best reachable by car. Situated along an access road off Seward Highway, the drive is about an hour and 15 minutes from Anchorage.

Although melting has caused the main ice cap to retreat over the last century, making it impossible to spot from Portage Glacier Road, visitors can hike along Portage Valley's gorgeous Alaskan trails or climb aboard a boat for icy excursions that lead you straight to a glacier. The area is also home to a visitor center that details the heritage and geography of the region while presenting dynamic exhibits that allow travelers to step into the glacial environment, showcasing the beauty and resilience of wild Alaska.