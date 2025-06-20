This Quiet Stretch Of Florida's Pristine Gulf Coast Is Very Under-The-Radar And Rivals The Caribbean

Despite its secluded atmosphere, Blind Pass Beach is easy to reach by car. It's located about a 1.5-hour drive from Fort Myers or one hour and 45 minutes from Tampa(both home to major airports). Even closer is Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (about one hour and 15 minutes by car), and shuttle services like Shoreline Airport Transportation offer transfers from the airport to Manasota Key. Once on the key, Stumpy's Free Ride provides complimentary shuttle service to and from Blind Pass Beach.

There aren't any hotels right on the beach (though bathrooms, showers, and picnic tables are available on-site), which is part of its charm. But it's possible to stay nearby at one of several lodgings on Manasota Key. The Pearl Beach Inn offers waterfront suites from $239 per night, while the nearby Manasota Beach Club rents out quaint rooms and cottages starting at $150 per night. Both are located in Englewood, about a 10-minute drive from Blind Pass Beach. The town is also home to some of the region's top dining venues, including the seafood restaurant Farlow's on the Water and the Lighthouse Grill and Tiki Bar, popular for its happy hour and sunset views.

Pro tip: stick around for sunset and join the handful of locals enjoying the view from their beach chairs. And if you're lucky enough to visit between May and October, you may even witness a special phenomenon after dark. It's turtle nesting season, when turtles emerge from the water to lay their eggs in the dunes. Looking for more off-the-beaten-path destinations on Florida's Gulf coast? Check out Nokomis Beach, a cute coastal community for a less crowded white sand escape, or take a trip to Flagler Beach for a crowd-free getaway.