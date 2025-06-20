This Quiet Stretch Of Florida's Pristine Gulf Coast Is Very Under-The-Radar And Rivals The Caribbean
North American travelers hoping to escape to a tropical paradise often set their sights on the Caribbean. The statistics tell the story: U.S. travelers represent the highest proportion of visitors to the region, with 16.8 million arrivals in 2024, a 3.5% uptick from the year before (via the Caribbean Tourism Organization). And while the Dominican Republic ranked first in terms of overall tourism numbers, even lesser-known islands are increasingly popular, like the glamorous St. Vincent renowned for its natural beauty, or the so-called "Emerald Isle," a tropical paradise of volcanoes, beaches, and jungle.
However, you can relax on sandy beaches and gaze at crystal-clear water without breaking out your passport. Tucked away on Florida's Manasota Key, Blind Pass Beach is a hidden gem on the Gulf of Mexico. It's quiet and pristine compared to busier coastal areas, the sandy shoreline is studded with beautiful shells, stones, and shark teeth, making it a haven for beachcombers while the calm aquamarine green water is perfect for kayaking and fishing. Here's what you need to know about planning a trip to this peaceful spot the locals call "Middle Beach."
Discover an unspoiled paradise
First, a bit of geography: The barrier island of Manasota Key, once a peninsula, is 11 miles long. Its West Coast faces the Gulf of Mexico, and the East Coast overlooks Lemon Bay. The key is home to several beaches of note, including the popular Englewood Beach and Stump Pass Beach State Park. Blind Pass Beach is one of its lesser-visited areas, with pros — fewer people around, free beach parking — and cons, like the fact that there are no lifeguards on duty, and swimming can be dangerous here due to powerful currents. Use your best judgment. On many days, the surf is gentle and safe even for kids.
If you're interested in kayaking, guided tours and rentals are available through Ride and Paddle in nearby Siesta Key. Apart from water sports, fishing, or strolling on the shore while looking for sand dollars, Blind Pass Beach is excellent for wildlife watching. Beachgoers regularly spot manatees and dolphins, and bird watchers are likely to spot Spotted Sandpipers and Black-bellied Plovers. One good destination for birders is Blind Pass Beach Park, about four miles (12 minutes by car) south of Stump Pass Beach. An easy hike leads you through a mangrove swamp to mud flats and a lagoon that are natural habitats for shorebirds, including reddish egrets. There's no fee to enter the park, and it's open every day of the year.
Stick around for sunsets and sea turtles
Despite its secluded atmosphere, Blind Pass Beach is easy to reach by car. It's located about a 1.5-hour drive from Fort Myers or one hour and 45 minutes from Tampa(both home to major airports). Even closer is Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (about one hour and 15 minutes by car), and shuttle services like Shoreline Airport Transportation offer transfers from the airport to Manasota Key. Once on the key, Stumpy's Free Ride provides complimentary shuttle service to and from Blind Pass Beach.
There aren't any hotels right on the beach (though bathrooms, showers, and picnic tables are available on-site), which is part of its charm. But it's possible to stay nearby at one of several lodgings on Manasota Key. The Pearl Beach Inn offers waterfront suites from $239 per night, while the nearby Manasota Beach Club rents out quaint rooms and cottages starting at $150 per night. Both are located in Englewood, about a 10-minute drive from Blind Pass Beach. The town is also home to some of the region's top dining venues, including the seafood restaurant Farlow's on the Water and the Lighthouse Grill and Tiki Bar, popular for its happy hour and sunset views.
Pro tip: stick around for sunset and join the handful of locals enjoying the view from their beach chairs. And if you're lucky enough to visit between May and October, you may even witness a special phenomenon after dark. It's turtle nesting season, when turtles emerge from the water to lay their eggs in the dunes. Looking for more off-the-beaten-path destinations on Florida's Gulf coast? Check out Nokomis Beach, a cute coastal community for a less crowded white sand escape, or take a trip to Flagler Beach for a crowd-free getaway.