A Popular Budget Airline Just Got FAA Approval To Start Offering Affordable International Flights

Americans love a budget airline. Case in point: Spirit Airlines was quietly named the best in America for 2025 by WalletHub, while Southwest and the most wheelchair-accessible airline, JetBlue, topped J.D. Power's 2025 Economy Customer Satisfaction rankings. So, when Breeze Airways entered the scene in 2021, it was a much-welcomed addition. At launch, the airline primarily served routes between smaller domestic airports — such as Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, dubbed New England's "fastest growing hub;" Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport; and Orlando International Airport — using them as hubs while skipping connections at larger airports. But that's about to change. As of June 6, 2025, Breeze has received permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to start scheduling international flights.

So far, the "Seriously Nice" Airline — known for its no-nonsense in-cabin experience that skips the frills and keeps fares low, with optional upgrades like more legroom and free bags — is only cleared to fly to countries that have Open Skies agreements with the United States. As of this writing, that includes Japan, Australia, the European Union, and Switzerland, with more to follow as more countries sign the pact.

Unfortunately, even though Breeze uses some of the newest and most fuel-efficient planes on the market, the carrier has yet to receive approval for long-haul flights, meaning it's limited to flights within 60 minutes of a relief airport. Then again, the Department of Transportation has granted Breeze an exemption to travel to Mexico in the meantime. This means your next trip south of the border could be a whole lot easier and "breezier."