Just South Of Edinburgh Is Scotland's Quiet Village Hiding A Scenic Chapel, Castle Ruins, And Secret Staircases

Scotland has its fair share of bustling cities but much of the country is bucolic: quiet villages, windswept islands, and lochs and glens. In the capital city of Edinburgh itself, you can find the picturesque verdant oasis of Dean Village. Touring Edinburgh Castle is one of the best things to do in Scotland, and the city's many sites of interest include the 900-year-old St. Giles' Cathedral. Visitors who are intrigued by castles, churches, and history should also visit a scenic village just south of Edinburgh called Roslin. Famous for the impressively carved and mysterious Rosslyn Chapel, Roslin also has castle ruins and a nature preserve to explore. If Rosslyn Chapel doesn't ring a bell, perhaps you aren't one of the 85 million people who bought the book "The Da Vinci Code" or seen the movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks. The book was published in 2003, and the movie was released in 2006, with scenes critical to the storyline filmed at Rosslyn Chapel. At the peak of the book's popularity, the chapel reported 176,000 annual visitors, equal to nearly 500 people a day.

Just eight miles and under a half hour by car from central Edinburgh and 12 miles and 20 minutes from Edinburgh Airport, Roslin is also accessible by public transportation. From Princes Street in Edinburgh, take the Lothian service 37 bus to Penicuik/Deanburn, which will take under an hour to Roslin. An alternative is to take a tour – numerous operators organize day trips from the city.