One Of Bridgeport's Top Neighborhoods Has Ocean Breezes, Scenic Connecticut Parks, And A Small-Town Feel

Bridgeport is one of Connecticut's bright spots. It boasts 1,300 acres of parks, plus museums, a vibrant culinary scene, and regional sports, and though it's a relatively small city of just 144,000 people, there are 13 distinct neighborhoods. One of them to put on your must-visit list is Black Rock.

If you're a fan of the shore, this neighborhood set along the Long Island Sound has a different vibe from the sandy shoreline of Westport, also on the Long Island Sound. You'll love the quiet waters of Seabright Beach, where you won't have to worry about crowds. Another spot for soaking up the sun is St. Mary's-by-the-Sea, a waterfront park with a beach, tables to settle in for that perfect picnic, and a walkway that's ideal for a stroll by yourself or hand in hand with a significant other. And if that wasn't enough, there are several other parks to enjoy the greenery in the area.

Location is everything. Not only do you get all the water views, but Black Rock is also easy to get to by car, bus, or train. Though it's just a mere 10-minute drive to downtown Bridgeport, you don't have to venture beyond Black Rock for a bit of nightlife and a great meal. This neighborhood with small-town energy delivers big fun.