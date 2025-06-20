Amsterdam's Quirky Bohemian Zone Away From The Touristy Canals Has Artisan Shops, Eclectic Eateries, And Pubs

Just south of the city center's canal ring, Amsterdam's lively Latin Quarter bursts with a bohemian, multicultural flair that's welcoming to all. De Pijp, or "The Pipe" as it translates, started out as a working-class neighborhood in the 1800s, housing primarily Spanish and Jewish families. But today, it hosts a plenitude of the city's creative and student populations, and some tourists say it's the Dutch capital's best neighborhood to find accommodation. Maybe you've come to witness the Netherlands bursting with tulips in spring? Maybe you've come to party and experience the loosely regulated lifestyle enjoyed by the Dutch? Either way, De Pijp is your perfect launch point.

From Central Station, De Pijp is about a five-minute train ride or 45-minute walk. It's just far enough out to be residential and not overrun by tourists, but still within walking distance of all the main attractions (like the Anne Frank House, Rijksmuseum, and Vondelpark). It's retained its lively, forward-thinking atmosphere of the old days — full of one-of-a-kind shopping streets, historic pubs, and international restaurants — while maintaining the character of a safe haven away from the hubbub, welcoming to all kinds of visitors. Plus, it has its own sizable city park and hosts the Heineken Experience in the beer giant's original brewery.