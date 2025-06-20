America's First National Preserve Is One Of Florida's Only Spots Where The Milky Way Can Be Seen Telescope-Less

The first national preserve ever designated in the United States is a watery wonderland in South Florida, where night skies reveal normally hidden constellations. Visitors willing to stay up late can even see the Milky Way without a telescope. Big Cypress National Preserve, established in 1974, is recognized as an International Dark Sky Space, like many national parks and preserves across the country. But Big Cypress goes a step further, offering ranger-led night sky programs in the winter months, from December through March.

Located just a little over an hour by car from Miami and its international airport, the preserve is fairly easy to access. On select clear nights in the winter, starting December 20, 2025, guests can take a guided look at the stars that shine over Big Cypress and Everglades National Park, located just to the south. It may not seem like such a big deal, but the preserve's dark skies are ecologically important to the plants and animals native to the region. Situated roughly between Interstate Highway 75 — the South Florida highway that's a journey through one of the most important ecosystems in the world — and the Tamiami Trail to the south, the 729,000-acre preserve boasts some of the darkest night skies east of the Mississippi River.