One Of The Adirondacks' Largest Motor-Free Lakes Is An Outdoor Haven With Camping, Islands, And Remote Charm
Hidden deep inside the William C. Whitney Wilderness is the nearly 1500-acre Lake Lila. While New York's name might conjure up visions of skyscrapers, this remote upstate destination is actually two hours closer to Ottawa, Canada than New York City. This little-known spot in the Adirondacks is closest to the small Adirondack mountain town of Long Lake, but you'll still need to spend nearly an hour on the road to reach it — and the road is not an easy one.
Once you leave County Route 10 behind you'll have to take a long, rough dirt road all the way to the parking lot. The speed limit is 15 mph, but you'll probably have to go slower than that. Many travelers find they have no cell service here, but for some, the escape from civilization is the point. From there, you'll have to trek another third of a mile on foot, carrying your canoe (motorized watercrafts are not allowed) and camping gear along with you. For those who make the journey deep in the verdant green forest, however, the pretty blue waters of Lake Lila are waiting.
Camp on the shores of Lake Lila
This lake is particularly beautiful at sunrise and sunset when the fish rise to the surface and the first and last rays of sun reflect on the still surface of the lake. The best way to see the lake like this is to camp along its shores, or on four of the little islands in the lake itself. There are 24 campsites in total, but they're only designed for tents. Since you have to carry all your gear in on your back, you might want to consider hammock sleeping over a heavy cot or air mattress, especially if you hate sleeping on the ground. Don't expect electricity or any other amenities here — once you arrive at Lake Lila, it's just you and nature.
These campsites are completely free to use, but there is also no way to reserve it for yourself in advance. If you arrive and there are already more than 24 campers, you're going to need to find somewhere else to stay (which would be frustrating after you hauled your tent all the way there). The big, beautiful campsites on the island lakes are much more likely to be taken than the ones on the shores. This is a pretty secluded spot, though, so most of the time you will probably have your pick of sites. Those who travel to Lake Lila regularly often pack binoculars to check the sites on the islands for campers before making their way all the way to them.
Explore the wilderness around Lake Lila
Being in the wilderness has its advantages. Lake Lila is an incredible place for bird lovers. If you come at the right time and keep your eyes open, you may spot ospreys and loons on the water and if you listen closely you might hear the singing of warblers in the trees. If the weather is good, taking a canoe out on the water can be a blissful experience, and there are a few little islands to explore along the way. Those who stay here overnight often take boats out on the water at night to look up at the stars. The wilderness provides a rare opportunity to see the night sky as it once was, far from the light pollution of populated areas. In the day, you can also take your boat down the stream which connects to Lake Lila: Shingle Shanty Brook. Some even row from Little Tupper Lake all the way to Lake Lila.
If you'd rather explore on foot, the trail from the parking area for Lake Lila to Frederica Mountain is the perfect way to spend a day. It takes most hikers three and a half hours to reach the end of this slightly tricky trail. At first, you'll be walking along a gravel logging road, then you'll be on a gorgeous woodland path, and eventually, you'll come out at the summit of Frederica Mountain [pictured] with stellar views of the entire wilderness area on every side — including Lake Lila.