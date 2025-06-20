One Of The Adirondacks' Largest Motor-Free Lakes Is An Outdoor Haven With Camping, Islands, And Remote Charm

This lake is particularly beautiful at sunrise and sunset when the fish rise to the surface and the first and last rays of sun reflect on the still surface of the lake. The best way to see the lake like this is to camp along its shores, or on four of the little islands in the lake itself. There are 24 campsites in total, but they're only designed for tents. Since you have to carry all your gear in on your back, you might want to consider hammock sleeping over a heavy cot or air mattress, especially if you hate sleeping on the ground. Don't expect electricity or any other amenities here — once you arrive at Lake Lila, it's just you and nature.

These campsites are completely free to use, but there is also no way to reserve it for yourself in advance. If you arrive and there are already more than 24 campers, you're going to need to find somewhere else to stay (which would be frustrating after you hauled your tent all the way there). The big, beautiful campsites on the island lakes are much more likely to be taken than the ones on the shores. This is a pretty secluded spot, though, so most of the time you will probably have your pick of sites. Those who travel to Lake Lila regularly often pack binoculars to check the sites on the islands for campers before making their way all the way to them.