While we often associate European cities with Baroque or medieval foundations punctuated by castles, cathedrals, and ancient cobbled streets, many are at the forefront of the modern world. The combination of preserved history and continuous advancement makes gorgeous countries like Estonia, one of the most digitally advanced, especially worth visiting. Another example is the famously pretty city of Amsterdam, where the new media Nxt Museum is dedicated to the future of art. In Austria, visitors can get a prime feel for this incredible blend of history and innovation in Linz — once the center of an empire in the Middle Ages — and now branded as the "city of the future" by Austria Tourism.

Cupped in a bend of the Danube River, Linz has seen continuous human settlement since the Neolithic age. It was once a Roman fort and later served as a marketplace and provincial capital under the Austrian dukes — a history still present in the town squares and remnants of its medieval castle. In the 19th century, industrialization transformed Linz, filling it with railroads, factories, and shipyards. Some of these industrial buildings have been repurposed for cultural use, like the Tabakfabrik, a tobacco factory turned into a complex of shops, dining, and exhibition spaces. Across the city, you'll find more gems like this, positioning Linz as a city of reinvention and creativity.