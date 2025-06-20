This Lavender Trail Winding Through Oregon's Wine Country Leads To One Of The State's Most Beautiful Festivals

Home to a whopping 19 official American Viticultural Areas (distinct wine-grape-growing regions), Oregon isn't short of places to explore for rare varietals and edgy, innovative blends. Thanks to a cool maritime climate and long growing season, vineyards in the state's postcard-worthy Willamette Valley are renowned for grapes like pinot noir that thrive in more temperate regions. But the agricultural traditions don't end there. Lavender is another botanical that loves this kind of environment.

Whether you're a fan of scented soaps and essential oils or tasty treats like lavender lattes, cookies, and cakes, you're in luck if you visit the Willamette Valley in mid-summer. Willamette Valley is just as scenic as Napa without the crowds, and the region's fields positively glow with the flowering purple herb. Peaking in July, the aptly-named Lavender Month is when local farms, shops, galleries, and markets link up in Newberg.

As a small city 25 miles southwest of Portland and 30 miles north of Salem, Newberg prides itself on its rich wine country. The city established the Newberg Lavender Trail two decades ago. Every summer, the community invites visitors to experience the unique agrarian traditions of this region and, of course, dozens of varieties of the plant that we associate with devotion, purity, and serenity.