This Lavender Trail Winding Through Oregon's Wine Country Leads To One Of The State's Most Beautiful Festivals
Home to a whopping 19 official American Viticultural Areas (distinct wine-grape-growing regions), Oregon isn't short of places to explore for rare varietals and edgy, innovative blends. Thanks to a cool maritime climate and long growing season, vineyards in the state's postcard-worthy Willamette Valley are renowned for grapes like pinot noir that thrive in more temperate regions. But the agricultural traditions don't end there. Lavender is another botanical that loves this kind of environment.
Whether you're a fan of scented soaps and essential oils or tasty treats like lavender lattes, cookies, and cakes, you're in luck if you visit the Willamette Valley in mid-summer. Willamette Valley is just as scenic as Napa without the crowds, and the region's fields positively glow with the flowering purple herb. Peaking in July, the aptly-named Lavender Month is when local farms, shops, galleries, and markets link up in Newberg.
As a small city 25 miles southwest of Portland and 30 miles north of Salem, Newberg prides itself on its rich wine country. The city established the Newberg Lavender Trail two decades ago. Every summer, the community invites visitors to experience the unique agrarian traditions of this region and, of course, dozens of varieties of the plant that we associate with devotion, purity, and serenity.
Treat yourself to everything floral along the Newberg Lavender Trail
The Newberg Lavender Trail takes you from downtown Newberg's local businesses like Art Elements Gallery and Good Company Cheese and Wine Shop to destinations slightly further afield like Wayward Winds Lavender Farm, Dundee Wine Library, and Chehalem Flats Farm Market — open Fridays and Saturdays. Everything is located within a 15-minute radius of downtown Newberg, making it easy to plan your self-guided route over one day or a long, relaxing weekend.
The easiest way to trace the Newberg Lavender Trail is by car, but the area is bikeable, too. The Willamette River Scenic Bikeway heads south, beginning at Champoeg State Heritage Area, less than a 10-minute drive from downtown Newberg — which also features a range of short, urban trails designed to easily get around Newberg's main attractions.
If you plan to stay for a little while, check into a range of lodging options, including the award-winning Allison Inn and Spa, a resort set in 35 acres with views of nearby vineyards. The inn's restaurant, Jory, serves lavender-themed menu items throughout July, too. Alternatively, cozy up someplace a little more intimate, like Chehalem Ridge Bed and Breakfast or the elegantly rustic Franziska Haus in Dundee.
Take in plein air art along with the aromatics
A tour along the Newberg Lavender Trail wouldn't be complete without a stop at the Little Lavender Shop, family-owned and operated by farmers Pam and Mark Baker, who grow their own product in the neighboring Dundee. Throughout July, customers receive a free sachet with every purchase, along with a sample of some of the lavender-infused culinary delights the shop carries. The purple herb makes its way into treats around town, too, like Chapters Books and Coffee's honey lavender latte, lavender ice cream at Cream Northwest, and puffed kernels coated in lavender white chocolate from Miss Hannah's Gourmet Popcorn.
The zenith of Lavender Month in Newberg is the Willamette Valley Lavender Festival & Plein Air Art Show, hosted by the Chehalem Cultural Center. Running July 12 and 13, the 2025 event marks the 20th annual celebration of the region's aromatic and picturesque crop. The festival combines live music, arts and crafts booths, and a wide array of vendors providing lavender-themed products, food, and beverages.
The event also showcases the Northwest Lavender Paint Out, which runs for a month prior to the festival and invites artists to participating farms, where they render the beautiful landscapes on-site. More than $2,000 in cash prizes are awarded to the top entries, and registration opens in April if you're interested in trekking your paint set to a lavender field.