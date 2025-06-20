Sandwiched Between Rochester And Buffalo Is New York's Lovely Town With Victorian Charm And Unique Museums

Maybe you've never heard of LeRoy, but you're probably familiar with the famous dessert that originated there: Jell-O. The giggly, gelatinous concoction was created in the town by a local carpenter experimenting with cough syrups and teas in his home back in 1897. Naturally, there's an entire museum dedicated to the self-proclaimed delicate, delightful, and dainty dessert. So, if quirky, one-of-a-kind museums are your jam — or, in this case, your jell — there's always room for a visit to the Jell-O Gallery. Open Thursday through Sunday from early May to late December, this sweet stop is packed with history, memorabilia, and vintage Jell-O molds. It even has a gift shop where you can pick up a box of your favorite Jell-O flavor or a kitschy T-shirt as a souvenir.

After getting a spoonful of dessert history, follow the Jell-O Brick Road to the LeRoy House. Once occupied by Jacob LeRoy, whose father, Herman LeRoy, was the town's namesake, the charming, period-decorated home is now operated by the LeRoy Historical Society and open for free public tours from May through October. Wander its three floors to discover LeRoy family artifacts displayed in rooms decked out in furnishings from bygone eras. Step into the kitchen to explore 1930s appliances, or linger in the parlor to view 1800s portraits hanging above the upright piano.

If you want to see a piece of New York City, pay a visit to one of Lady Liberty's "little sisters." Holding her tiny torch on the banks of Oatka Creek, the 8-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty is a pillar of the tiny town, and much easier to strike a pose with than her big sister in the Big Apple.