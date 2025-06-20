Sandwiched Between Rochester And Buffalo Is New York's Lovely Town With Victorian Charm And Unique Museums
When people think of New York, the first place that usually comes to mind is New York City. Though the Big Apple may dazzle with its city lights, famous landmarks, and iconic spots from your favorite movies, there's something to be said for the state's tiny towns — some of which have big attractions of their own. If you want to escape to New York but would rather avoid the hustle and bustle of the city, you'll find a treasure trove of small-town gems tucked into upstate New York — one of them being the village of LeRoy.
Situated between Buffalo and Rochester — an upstate New York city with an exciting, walkable downtown — LeRoy is a charming creekside community offering a serene escape in the Empire State. Gleaming with picturesque, tree-lined streets and Victorian homes, it boasts a small but mighty collection of unique attractions. There's plenty to see in LeRoy, including a small-scale replica of New York City's most famous landmark, and a museum dedicated to what is dubbed "America's Most Famous Dessert." New York City may get all the glory, but best-kept secrets like LeRoy are worth sharing.
Explore unique attractions in LeRoy
Maybe you've never heard of LeRoy, but you're probably familiar with the famous dessert that originated there: Jell-O. The giggly, gelatinous concoction was created in the town by a local carpenter experimenting with cough syrups and teas in his home back in 1897. Naturally, there's an entire museum dedicated to the self-proclaimed delicate, delightful, and dainty dessert. So, if quirky, one-of-a-kind museums are your jam — or, in this case, your jell — there's always room for a visit to the Jell-O Gallery. Open Thursday through Sunday from early May to late December, this sweet stop is packed with history, memorabilia, and vintage Jell-O molds. It even has a gift shop where you can pick up a box of your favorite Jell-O flavor or a kitschy T-shirt as a souvenir.
After getting a spoonful of dessert history, follow the Jell-O Brick Road to the LeRoy House. Once occupied by Jacob LeRoy, whose father, Herman LeRoy, was the town's namesake, the charming, period-decorated home is now operated by the LeRoy Historical Society and open for free public tours from May through October. Wander its three floors to discover LeRoy family artifacts displayed in rooms decked out in furnishings from bygone eras. Step into the kitchen to explore 1930s appliances, or linger in the parlor to view 1800s portraits hanging above the upright piano.
If you want to see a piece of New York City, pay a visit to one of Lady Liberty's "little sisters." Holding her tiny torch on the banks of Oatka Creek, the 8-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty is a pillar of the tiny town, and much easier to strike a pose with than her big sister in the Big Apple.
There's more to eat than Jell-O in LeRoy
Though Jell-O is the town's most famous food, there's plenty more to fill up on in LeRoy. For a classic diner experience, head to LeRoy's No Finer Diner, which boasts a menu of hearty breakfasts and juicy burgers served in a small-town atmosphere. If you're craving cold beer and hot barbecue, grab a table at Smokin' Eagle BBQ & Brew. Tucked into the 200-year-old Eagle Hotel, the local grub hub is renowned for its award-winning, slow-cooked barbecue dishes like the St. Louis Style Pork Ribs, served with homemade cornbread and delicious baked apples. Wash it down with a pint of locally brewed beer, with seasonal brews on tap.
If you've got an appetite for shopping, stroll down the town's charming Main Street, where you'll find a collection of local shops. Hunt for vintage treasures at April's Finds Antiques & Collectibles, or explore a trove of name-brand products at the Main Street Outlet. On Saturdays from June through October, shop at the LeRoy Farmers' Market in Trigon Park, which features fresh produce stands, local food trucks, and live music.
When you're ready to call it a day, there's plenty of room at the Genesee Country Inn Bed and Breakfast for an idyllic stay in nearby Mumford. Nestle into cozy rooms outfitted with country-style decor, and soak in the historical charm of its 19th-century walls. While there aren't any operating hotels directly in LeRoy, you'll find several vacation rentals like Sarah's Place, a modern two-bedroom charmer that's a 10-minute stroll from the Jell-O Museum and other beloved local attractions. For a delightful day trip, make the short trek to Batavia, a vibrant, artsy city for another less crowded New York getaway.