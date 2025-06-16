America's Best Place To Retire For 2025 Is A Gem Out West Near Big-City Amenities With A Small-Town Feel
When it comes time to retire, the place you choose to spend your post-workforce years reflects the lifestyle you envision moving forward. For some, that means simply upgrading a longtime home or spending more time at a second property. Others seek a large-scale retirement community in a tropical climate like The Villages in Florida, which ranks among the best places to retire in 2025. Interestingly, among all the retirement destinations in the U.S., GOBankingRates found that the idyllic community of Rio Verde, Arizona, tops the list for those looking to settle into their golden years.
Rio Verde sits about 30 miles northeast of the Phoenix-Scottsdale metroplex, but it feels worlds away, tucked in the shadows of the Mazatzal Mountains with everything a retiree could need. In this community, retirees can enjoy a community with open space and mountain vistas — and at a fraction of the cost of other popular hubs.
What to consider about America's best place to retire
Rio Verde came into popularity in 1970, after investors from Minnesota boldly purchased around 1,000 acres of land near what was then called the Box Bar Ranch. What was originally intended as a short-term investment evolved into a golf course development, around which a community began to form. Today, more than 2,000 residents call Rio Verde home, according to Data USA, with a median age of 72. This unincorporated community in Maricopa County, Arizona, has become a burgeoning home for retirees seeking warm weather and serenity in a mountainous setting. While Rio Verde's appeal as a retirement hub continues to grow, it's worth noting that local authorities are working to address ongoing water supply issues to maintain access from the Scottsdale area.
Despite its small-town feel and distance from Scottsdale, this quaint Arizona community does offer nearby amenities and conveniences. Fountain Hills, just 11 miles away, features shops, bars, and a dazzling fountain over the water. For travel, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is less than an hour's drive from the community.
This retiree-dense area is home to a population where over 86% of residents are over the age of 65, per GOBankingRates data. In terms of cost of living, the tax-friendly policies of Arizona and the relative affordability of the region contribute to Rio Verde's growing popularity. The same report estimates that a couple or single retiree would need less than $1 million to cover 15 years of retirement in Rio Verde, while a comparable lifestyle in Palm Beach, Florida, another go-to destination for retirees, could cost over $11 million.
Day-to-day life of a retiree in Rio Verde
Rio Verde's private and serene community is built for retirees to enjoy life at any pace they choose. Golf is a central part of the lifestyle, with 36 walkable holes serving as the heart of the community. The White Wing course offers a modern links-style layout with jaw-dropping mountain vistas, while the Quail Run course provides a more relaxed experience. As of this writing, Quail Run is scheduled to reopen in the fall of 2025 following renovations aimed at improving playability for all skill levels.
Court sports are also popular in Rio Verde, with six tennis courts and four pickleball courts available. For those more interested in leisure, residents can stay cool and active at the aquatic center. The community also boasts a big arts scene through its local art league and offers equestrian activities at Saddle Club, allowing horse enthusiasts to enjoy their surroundings on horseback.
For residents looking to head into the city, it's about a 40- to 50-minute drive to the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area, home to nearly five million people, according to Data USA. Golfers often head to TPC Scottsdale, home of the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open where the 16th hole delivers unmatched excitement. It's definitely on golfers' lists of holes to hit an ace, and is part of a network of more than 50 courses in the Scottsdale area. Adventurers can take on the hike up the underrated Camelback Mountain, a climb over 2,700 feet that offers an idyllic getaway for couples. By nightfall, one could take in Arizona sunsets, which are second to none in the U.S. And as the sun drops below the mountains, it's easy to see why Rio Verde is a premier retirement hub in the Valley.