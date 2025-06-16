America's Best Place To Retire For 2025 Is A Gem Out West Near Big-City Amenities With A Small-Town Feel

Rio Verde's private and serene community is built for retirees to enjoy life at any pace they choose. Golf is a central part of the lifestyle, with 36 walkable holes serving as the heart of the community. The White Wing course offers a modern links-style layout with jaw-dropping mountain vistas, while the Quail Run course provides a more relaxed experience. As of this writing, Quail Run is scheduled to reopen in the fall of 2025 following renovations aimed at improving playability for all skill levels.

Court sports are also popular in Rio Verde, with six tennis courts and four pickleball courts available. For those more interested in leisure, residents can stay cool and active at the aquatic center. The community also boasts a big arts scene through its local art league and offers equestrian activities at Saddle Club, allowing horse enthusiasts to enjoy their surroundings on horseback.

For residents looking to head into the city, it's about a 40- to 50-minute drive to the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale area, home to nearly five million people, according to Data USA. Golfers often head to TPC Scottsdale, home of the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open where the 16th hole delivers unmatched excitement. It's definitely on golfers' lists of holes to hit an ace, and is part of a network of more than 50 courses in the Scottsdale area. Adventurers can take on the hike up the underrated Camelback Mountain, a climb over 2,700 feet that offers an idyllic getaway for couples. By nightfall, one could take in Arizona sunsets, which are second to none in the U.S. And as the sun drops below the mountains, it's easy to see why Rio Verde is a premier retirement hub in the Valley.