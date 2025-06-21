Scotland's Most Beautifully Preserved Port Village Is A Picturesque Escape With River Views And Cute Cafes
Scotland's beauty is cinematic, from sweeping landscapes dotted with centuries-old castles to the elegant Georgian architecture of Edinburgh, the country's capital. In fact, just 25 miles northwest of Edinburgh lies a petite village that appears plucked from a film set: Culross. This charming port right on the River Forth is a picture-perfect Scottish village with cobblestoned passageways, a 16-century palace, and stunning coastal views.
Its beautiful setting has served as the set for many episodes of the award-winning TV series "Outlander," and to this day, many show-themed tours continue to flock to the village. The National Trust for Scotland has restored and preserved many of the village's historic sights, including the Culross Palace, the Culross Abbey Church, Dunimarle Castle, and the Culross Tollbooth, now the visitor's center. The perfect day trip or weekend getaway from Edinburgh, Culross also boasts a smattering of quaint inns and cafes.
Culross' charms will transport you to another era, but the village is easy to reach from Edinburgh, which is home to one of Europe's best sightseeing walks, according to Rick Steves. Culross is an easy 30-minute drive from Edinburgh International Airport, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Atlanta. You can also take the train from Edinburgh to Dunfermline Station and then bus into Culross. Culross is also a 40-minute drive from Glasgow, the most underrated destination in all of Scotland. While Scotland is beautiful year-round, for warmer weather and little rain, travel between May and October.
What to see and do in Culross
Culross is easily explorable on foot, and its colorful cottages topped with red-tiled roofs are a wonder to behold. One of the best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland is an "Outlander" tour, and Culross is the perfect place to begin. Fans should take the "Top Outlander Walking Tour" of Culross, which leads to all of the village's filming locations and lets you retrace the steps of stars Jamie and Claire Fraser, starting at the Culross Palace.
Even if you are not on an official tour and are just exploring the village, Culross Palace is a must-visit. Though it is called a palace, it was actually built between 1597 and 1611 for wealthy merchant Sir George Bruce and is distinctive for its saffron-colored exterior. The fascinating interiors feature painted ceilings and unique antiques. The pièce de résistance of the property, however, is its gardens, laid out in the style of the 17th century. Here in this lush haven are herbs, plants, flowers, vegetables, and much more. "The Palace is a treasure not just for Culross but for all Scotland," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The gardens are incredible–don't miss them, and be sure to walk to the back and climb up to the terraces!"
For those who want to see a classic Scottish castle, head to Dunimarle Castle, about a half mile outside of Culross village. Passing through the grand gates, the castle appears like something out of a fairytale with grand turrets and crenelated towers. The fascinating estate can be visited on guided 90-minute tours through the interior of the castle and the grand gardens, which boast lovely river views.
Where to stay and eat in Culross
Though Culross is small, the village offers a thoughtful array of delicious dining and quaint accommodations. After you've toured Culross Palace, stop for a snack at the on-site Bessie's Cafe. Inside the pretty dining room or on the alfresco patio, you can enjoy homemade treats like cherry scones, cakes, and pies, as well as coffee and tea. Another option around the corner is the Biscuit Cafe, set on the second floor of a charming cottage that also includes Culross Gallery and Pottery. The cafe serves brewed coffees, fresh sandwiches, and delicious sweets in a light-filled space. For a heartier meal, venture over to the Red Lion Inn. Once a merchant's house dating to the 16th century, the Red Lion Inn is now the only ale house in Culross still in operation. The menu reflects classic Scottish specialties, such as haggis, battered haddock, and steak pie, accompanied by a range of draft beers.
To truly immerse yourself in Curloss' special atmosphere, stay for a few nights in this idyllic village. The intimate Dundonald Guesthouse & Cottage in the heart of Culross combines a 19th-century inn with chic, airy interiors. The main guesthouse has two rooms, each a stylish sanctuary with stunning river vistas. A delicious Scottish breakfast is included in your stay. For families or groups, book the spacious two-bedroom cottage next door that can sleep up to six guests. The cottage boasts a full kitchen and living room anchored by a fireplace. The Dundonald Guesthouse & Cottage is also opening The Mercat cafe in town, which offers delectable food, as well as sells homeware and provisions.