Scotland's Most Beautifully Preserved Port Village Is A Picturesque Escape With River Views And Cute Cafes

Scotland's beauty is cinematic, from sweeping landscapes dotted with centuries-old castles to the elegant Georgian architecture of Edinburgh, the country's capital. In fact, just 25 miles northwest of Edinburgh lies a petite village that appears plucked from a film set: Culross. This charming port right on the River Forth is a picture-perfect Scottish village with cobblestoned passageways, a 16-century palace, and stunning coastal views.

Its beautiful setting has served as the set for many episodes of the award-winning TV series "Outlander," and to this day, many show-themed tours continue to flock to the village. The National Trust for Scotland has restored and preserved many of the village's historic sights, including the Culross Palace, the Culross Abbey Church, Dunimarle Castle, and the Culross Tollbooth, now the visitor's center. The perfect day trip or weekend getaway from Edinburgh, Culross also boasts a smattering of quaint inns and cafes.

Culross' charms will transport you to another era, but the village is easy to reach from Edinburgh, which is home to one of Europe's best sightseeing walks, according to Rick Steves. Culross is an easy 30-minute drive from Edinburgh International Airport, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Atlanta. You can also take the train from Edinburgh to Dunfermline Station and then bus into Culross. Culross is also a 40-minute drive from Glasgow, the most underrated destination in all of Scotland. While Scotland is beautiful year-round, for warmer weather and little rain, travel between May and October.