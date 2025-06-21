One Of The Largest Isles In New York's Thousand Islands Region Has Serene Beaches, Swimming Spots, And Wine

Situated on the St. Lawrence River near the U.S. and Canada border, Grindstone Island is a dreamy summer getaway with dazzling river views in New York's Thousand Islands. The fourth largest in the Thousand Islands archipelago, this destination is known for its beautiful beaches, a local winery, and tiny but mighty year-round population. A handful of residents call Grindstone Island home all year, but that number increases to about 700 in the summer months.

There are no bridges or public ferries to Grindstone Island, which only adds to its remote charm. The only way to get to the island is by private boat, water taxi, or boat tour. Many residents have personal docks, but visitors can access its beauty via the public wharf in Aunt Jane's Bay.

Part of the mainland town of Clayton, the beautiful and quiet Grindstone Island is home to wildlife like otters, beavers, and several species of waterfowl and songbirds (be sure to bring your binoculars). It also has a rich history with Native American populations and the early logging industry. Fun fact: Grindstone Island is known for being home to the last one-room schoolhouse operating in New York State, which only closed in 1989.