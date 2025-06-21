One Of The Largest Isles In New York's Thousand Islands Region Has Serene Beaches, Swimming Spots, And Wine
Situated on the St. Lawrence River near the U.S. and Canada border, Grindstone Island is a dreamy summer getaway with dazzling river views in New York's Thousand Islands. The fourth largest in the Thousand Islands archipelago, this destination is known for its beautiful beaches, a local winery, and tiny but mighty year-round population. A handful of residents call Grindstone Island home all year, but that number increases to about 700 in the summer months.
There are no bridges or public ferries to Grindstone Island, which only adds to its remote charm. The only way to get to the island is by private boat, water taxi, or boat tour. Many residents have personal docks, but visitors can access its beauty via the public wharf in Aunt Jane's Bay.
Part of the mainland town of Clayton, the beautiful and quiet Grindstone Island is home to wildlife like otters, beavers, and several species of waterfowl and songbirds (be sure to bring your binoculars). It also has a rich history with Native American populations and the early logging industry. Fun fact: Grindstone Island is known for being home to the last one-room schoolhouse operating in New York State, which only closed in 1989.
Outdoor activities on New York's Grindstone Island
Despite being only 7 miles long and approximately 3 miles wide, Grindstone Island is full of activities for outdoor enthusiasts. Its scenic shorelines, picturesque farms and fields, and wooded land preserves offer tons of ways to enjoy nature. The only naturally occurring sandy beach in the region, Potter's Beach has a long, sandy shore that makes an excellent spot for swimming, sunbathing, and boat launching. Grindstone Island draws hordes of summer visitors to the region and some of New York's most beautiful, overlooked small towns.
One of the most popular activities on the island is hiking the local trails. The Thousand Islands Land Trust manages preserved land on the island, including the Grindstone Island Nature Trail, which travels 2 miles through the island's hardwood forests and dense wetlands. Paddling and boating around the island is highly recommended, thanks to the calm river waters and nearby coves perfect for off-shore exploring. This part of the St. Lawrence River is also known for plentiful fishing, with anglers hooking everything from pike to panfish, either right off the shore or from boats.
Grindstone Island's vacation rentals and local winery
There are no traditional restaurants on the island itself, and you won't find any big hotels or resorts here either. Accommodations are typically private vacation homes and cottage-style rentals, many with waterfront views and private docks. Island hopping is a great way to access more shopping and dining options, which are somewhat limited among the Thousand Islands, but still charmingly unique. Most necessities and amenities can be found in the mainland town of Clayton, and some nearby islands have more overnight options. Wellesley Island is only about 4 miles up the river from Grindstone Island and has a beautiful state park campground and the Thousand Islands' largest camping complex with over 400 campsites, cottages, and cabins available.
One of the island's best highlights, however, is the Grindstone Island Winery, offering tastings of locally made wines and vineyard tours during the summer months. Here, visitors have the chance to enjoy a wine tasting and snack on local fare, like cheeseboards or wood-fired pizzas (at special public events) while enjoying scenic views. Local craft beer is on offer, as well. Established in 2011, the winery spans 3.5 acres and is home to over 2,000 grape vines, predominantly cold-hardy varieties like baco noir, Frontenac, and prairie star. The winery offers daily shuttles from Upper Town Landing and Canoe Point State Park during peak season. At the time of this writing, shuttles cost $5 per person for a round-trip.