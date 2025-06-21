This Up-And-Coming Milwaukee Neighborhood Is A Foodie Favorite With Irresistible Charm And Walkability

Milwaukee has no shortage of neighborhoods. In fact, the city, which is one of America's most affordable lake destinations, packs in no fewer than 75 of them. That's quite a feat for a compact metropolis spanning less than 100 square miles. Riverwest, a creative neighborhood known for its eclectic festivals and local art, often steals the spotlight. But Walker's Point, the city's oldest neighborhood and a recent foodie favorite, deserves just as much attention. This walkable area sits on the city's south side, where the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers meet. While its heritage dates back to the early 1800s, today it is home to over 8,000 residents. Although Niche.com notes that 74% of residents currently rent their homes, the neighborhood is considered a seller's market, indicating a higher demand for homes than there are properties for sale.

Some of the neighborhood's biggest draws are its thriving culinary scene and ease of walkability. Spanning about 1 mile across and 1 mile long at its furthest point, Walker's Point fits the profile of a "20-minute neighborhood" — places where essentials like schools, grocery shops, and the workplace are all reachable within a short walk. According to Walk Score, the neighborhood hits a "Walker's Paradise" rating of 94, meaning most daily chores can be completed without a car.

From the heart of Walker's Point, downtown Milwaukee is just a five-minute drive, a nine-minute bike ride, a 20-minute bus ride, or a 33-minute walk away. Adding to its irresistible charm, the neighborhood is scattered with architecture that dates back to the mid-1800s, an era that saw a mix of styles ranging from industrial factories to grand Italianate homes.