Skip Paris' Disappointing And Touristy Moulin Rouge And Visit One Of These Authentic Cabarets Instead
When it comes to cabaret, the famous red windmill of Paris's iconic Moulin Rouge immediately comes to mind. Located in Montmartre, Moulin Rouge often makes the cut on a tourist's Paris checklist. Though not the first cabaret in the city — Le Chat Noir, opened in 1881, was the first venue to offer the combination of food, drink, and raucous entertainment — Moulin Rouge distinguished itself from the other notorious establishments through plush interiors and an ostentatious display of luxury that drew crowds with its glitz and glamour. Its frenzied program of song, dance, satire, and the world-famous cancan was an emblematic element that shaped the late 19th century Belle Époque, attracting audiences of different social backgrounds and giving rise to legends like the famous cancan dancer La Goulue and singer Edith Piaf.
More than a century after opening its doors, Moulin Rouge has become a tourist trap, often earning a spot in Parisian tourist traps to avoid lists. Though some are still impressed by the Moulin Rouge experience, it has unfortunately been panned by many for being campy, inauthentic, and tacky. "I saw it today and was ready to leave at intermission. Set and costumes were beautiful but it was basically a lingerie karaoke revue," wrote one disappointed visitor on Reddit. Another Redditor criticized it, saying, "Cheesy dances, lame 80s music that clearly hasn't been updated in years, just felt like a soulless tourist trap existing to generate money from unsuspecting tourists."
Fortunately, there are a number of establishments around Paris that still deliver a cabaret experience without the disappointing tourist trap connotations. From small venues to grand halls, here are some unique destinations to capture the carefree and electrifying atmosphere of the Belle Époque cabarets.
La Paradis Latin hosts authentic Belle Époque chansons and cancan
You not only go to Le Paradis Latin for an evening of classic French chansons and delightful cancan routines — you get to enjoy it in amid the amazing backdrop of the Gustave Eiffel-designed structure. Eiffel's metallic columns and breathtaking cupola, dating back to 1889, still stand as historic elements that make Paradis Latin a truly authentic Belle Époque venue.
Expect musical, acrobatic, and cancan performances carried out on stage in a swirl of fishnet stockings, colorful feathers, and dazzling costumes. It is much smaller than Moulin Rouge, reminiscent of the intimate cabaret settings of the past. The daytime and evening performances come with show-only tickets, or you can book a meal prepared by renowned chef Guy Savoy during the show — now that's what we call a feast for the eyes and the stomach.
Le Paradis Latin is located in the Latin Quarter, served by metro station Cardinal Lemoine (line 10.) Entrance fees start at $104 upwards. "Worth every penny! Great meal, there is wine and champagne, and they sing and dance while you are eating. You can take pictures during this time. Then the show starts and it is two full hours of singing, dancing, comedy, they even do an old fashioned Can Can," wrote one person on Tripadvisor. It's also worth noting that if you're on vacation with children, the cabaret offers a child-friendly show (fod kids 3 years old and up) three times a week.
Au Lapin Agile ignites the Bohemian sprit of Montmartre
Contrary to the flashiness of Moulin Rouge, Au Lapin Agile could pass for an idyllic country house. And, in a way, it is one: Au Lapin Agile transports its audience to a different era. Since 1860, the establishment has maintained its original charm, welcoming patrons in its cellar-like interiors studded with paintings. Watch a cabaret in this charming venue, and you're sharing the same space where legends like Ernest Hemingway, Charlie Chaplin, and Amedeo Modigliani spent evenings for music, debate, and conversation. In fact, a young and still-unknown Pablo Picasso would trade paintings for drinks here; one of his paintings, sold for $23 by Au Lapin Agile's owner in 1912, sold at auction for $41 million in 1989.
There are no cancan dancers or elaborate variety production numbers here — the small space has audience members practically rub shoulders with the performers. Performers belt out French chansons, from classic tunes to drinking songs and even children's songs, urging the audience (those who can speak French, anyway) to sing along. Don't worry if you don't speak French — you'll be swept up in the cheerful and energetic ambiance nevertheless.
Au Lapin Agile kicks it old-school: you can simply walk in without reservations, space permitting, but you could email the venue to reserve a seat in advance. Make sure you have cash ready as they don't accept credit cards. The entrance fee of $46 includes a drink, though you could easily order a bottle of champagne. Since there's no food available in the venue, grabbing dinner or joining a best-rated Paris food tour beforehand will keep you energized for the night ahead. Au Lapin Agile is an easy four-minute walk from the station Lamarck-Caulaincourt (line 12) in the heart of Montmartre.
Madame Arthur is a drag extravaganza (with clubbing at the side)
Expect no-holds-barred performances at Madame Arthur Cabaret, a lively venue in the heart of Montmartre hosting lively drag shows since 1946. Madame Arthur's lovely drag queens entertain the audience in a flurry of glitter, feathers, elaborate make-up, and costumes starting from 8 p.m., with shows that change each week to keep you coming back for more. Depending on the day of the week, the cabaret theatricals are followed by an hour of live music or a lively musical quiz show where the audiences' knowledge of French songs are tested. By midnight, a DJ takes over the reins to transition the night from cabaret to clubbing.
However, don't come to Madame Arthur expecting a Michelin-star meal. "The food is not why you come to Madame Arthur's, though it's perfectly fine (albeit a limited menu.) If you don't dine, you'll be standing for a long evening," a Tripadvisor wrote. "Then wait and bar staff were attentive. The musicality was strong and energetic. It was a unique evening and worth the trip just to see live musical 'theater' in an intimate setting."
Prices vary according to what you expect to consume. Standing entry without food or drinks is priced between $23 (early bird) to $35, but you can opt for a table with dinner and champagne starting from $92 upwards. Madame Arthur is an edgy addition to the character of Pigalle, a hip Paris neighborhood overflowing with conscious hotels, shops, restaurants, and bakeries. The closest metro stops are Pigalle station (lines 2 and 12) or Abbesses (line 12).
Aux Trois Mailletz is intimate, traditional, and achingly French
Just a quick five-minute walk from Paris' reinvigorated Notre Dame Cathedral is Aux Trois Mailletz, a cozy cabaret-bar housed in a 13th-century building's cellar in the Latin Quarter. Opened in 1948, Aux Trois Mailletz's stage has welcomed the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Arturo Sandoval, and Nina Simone. Don't expect synchronized kicks from cancan dancers or feathered headwear à la Moulin Rouge; Aux Trois Mailletz is a no-nudity cabaret that is intimate, traditional, and achingly French. The program leans towards song-and-dance, with performers belting out tunes from a variety of genres, from jazz to world music, or popular music to classic French chansons.
Upstairs, a piano bar plays tunes for patrons late into the night, but to access the cabaret you'll have to descend a flight of stairs to the underground cave. In this cozy space, you can have a meal on the central communal table while watching the night's performers. Later in the night, the table is cleared for the dancers (or the audience) to climb up onto and show off their dance moves. The cabaret entrance fees are affordable at $23 (weekdays) and $28 (weekends). "I visited the moulin rouge the year before and that was €90 each and I much preferred aux trios mailletz! The voices of the vocalists are amazing, a really special night we will never forget and as a treat its [sic] worth splashing out," a Tripadvisor reviewer raved. The closest metro stations are Saint-Michel-Notre Dame (line 4) or Cluny La Sorbonne (line 10.) Don't forget to reserve beforehand.
La Nouvelle Eve's signature show pays tribute to Paris
Another must-visit Pigalle cabaret is La Nouvelle Eve, which some of you may have already seen in a Season 3 episode of the Netflix's ""Emily in Paris, where the character Mindy Chen stumbles through a performance onstage before winning over the crowd with thundering applause — the classic showbiz ending. Just like the character's recovery, La Nouvelle Eve has undergone several evolutions since its inauguration in 1898, reopening and reinventing itself after numerous closures and renovations over the years.
Today, people flock to the 250-seat venue to watch its famous revue, "Paris Je T'Aime," a show that pays tribute to the city of Paris through a dazzling swirl of dances, acrobatic performances, and songs, including a tango version of Piaf's "La Vie en Rose" and a 12-minute cancan performance that ends the night on a high note. Additional acts include acrobats, mimes, jugglers, and cyr wheel performers. A Tripadvisor reviewer rated it 5 stars, writing: "From the moment you enter the theater it was like walking back in time. The atmosphere was vibrant. Staff was professional and attentive. The food was great and variety of entertainment amazing. It felt like we were part of what 'Gay Paree' was/is all about."
You can choose from three formulas — show only, show and dinner, and show and champagne — ranging from $91 to $184. The theater is located between the metro stations Pigalle (lines 2 and 12) and Blanche (line 2.)