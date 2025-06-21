Skip Paris' Disappointing And Touristy Moulin Rouge And Visit One Of These Authentic Cabarets Instead

When it comes to cabaret, the famous red windmill of Paris's iconic Moulin Rouge immediately comes to mind. Located in Montmartre, Moulin Rouge often makes the cut on a tourist's Paris checklist. Though not the first cabaret in the city — Le Chat Noir, opened in 1881, was the first venue to offer the combination of food, drink, and raucous entertainment — Moulin Rouge distinguished itself from the other notorious establishments through plush interiors and an ostentatious display of luxury that drew crowds with its glitz and glamour. Its frenzied program of song, dance, satire, and the world-famous cancan was an emblematic element that shaped the late 19th century Belle Époque, attracting audiences of different social backgrounds and giving rise to legends like the famous cancan dancer La Goulue and singer Edith Piaf.

More than a century after opening its doors, Moulin Rouge has become a tourist trap, often earning a spot in Parisian tourist traps to avoid lists. Though some are still impressed by the Moulin Rouge experience, it has unfortunately been panned by many for being campy, inauthentic, and tacky. "I saw it today and was ready to leave at intermission. Set and costumes were beautiful but it was basically a lingerie karaoke revue," wrote one disappointed visitor on Reddit. Another Redditor criticized it, saying, "Cheesy dances, lame 80s music that clearly hasn't been updated in years, just felt like a soulless tourist trap existing to generate money from unsuspecting tourists."

Fortunately, there are a number of establishments around Paris that still deliver a cabaret experience without the disappointing tourist trap connotations. From small venues to grand halls, here are some unique destinations to capture the carefree and electrifying atmosphere of the Belle Époque cabarets.