An Enchanted Fairytale Forest Lies Shrouded In Mist And Mystery On Portugal's Madeira Island

Several hiking trails wind through the Vereda do Fanal, offering fantastic opportunities to explore the mythical forest. One popular option is a four-hour, one-way hike known as PR 13 – Vereda do Fanal. The difficulty level is moderate, with some sections of incline, though it's suitable for families with children. The forest scenery is spectacular along the trail, but you'll have to organize transportation carefully as it's a one-way route (it's possible to arrange taxi pick-up at the end, or simply hike back if you're up for a challenge).

Slightly shorter and easier to plan is the PR 14 – Levada dos Cedros, a three-hour loop trail that starts and ends in Fanal. It's another route that's moderate in difficulty. While making your way along the peaceful forest trail, you'll understand why it was named an official Rest and Quiet Reserve by the surrounding Madeira Natural Park. If you're more interested in photo ops than hiking, it's also possible to access the forest by walking a short distance from the Fanal Car Park near the Levada dos Cedros trailhead. Regardless of which trail you choose, be sure to check ahead for any closures that might be impacting the area.

