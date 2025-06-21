Pennsylvania's Borough With Riverside Trails, Old-School Diners, And Quirky Shops Is A Serene Retreat

The County Seat Restaurant is, just as its name implies, a local staple for residents of Kittanning, Pennsylvania. The rough stone building with its wooden sign may have reopened under new ownership in 2023, but the cozy, old-school diner is a hive of activity in the borough inhabited by 4,000 people. In the morning, you'll find locals and tourists alike soaking up syrup with meals like French toast made from Cocoa Pebbles cereal or "Cinnabun" pancakes. Later in the day, it's advisable to taste the Reuben fries, buried in corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing.

In Pennsylvania, a borough is a municipality similar to a town, less populous compared to a city. Kittanning is the county seat of Armstrong County, the 49th largest in a state of 67 county seats. The borough is roughly 40 miles from Pittsburgh, which means Kittanning can be a serene retreat from the state's second biggest city.

If you're looking for river views, PA has many places to look; you'll find stunning skyline views at Pittsburgh's most picturesque perch, and the underrated tourist town of nearby Saltsburgh offers a charming getaway. Kittanning, divided in two by the Allegheny River, is concentrated along the water. Indeed, downtown Kittanning is perched on the east side of the Allegheny, facing smaller West Kittanning. The Kittanning Citizens Bridge allows drivers, bikers, and pedestrians alike to move easily from one side to the other.