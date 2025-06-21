Pennsylvania's Borough With Riverside Trails, Old-School Diners, And Quirky Shops Is A Serene Retreat
The County Seat Restaurant is, just as its name implies, a local staple for residents of Kittanning, Pennsylvania. The rough stone building with its wooden sign may have reopened under new ownership in 2023, but the cozy, old-school diner is a hive of activity in the borough inhabited by 4,000 people. In the morning, you'll find locals and tourists alike soaking up syrup with meals like French toast made from Cocoa Pebbles cereal or "Cinnabun" pancakes. Later in the day, it's advisable to taste the Reuben fries, buried in corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing.
In Pennsylvania, a borough is a municipality similar to a town, less populous compared to a city. Kittanning is the county seat of Armstrong County, the 49th largest in a state of 67 county seats. The borough is roughly 40 miles from Pittsburgh, which means Kittanning can be a serene retreat from the state's second biggest city.
If you're looking for river views, PA has many places to look; you'll find stunning skyline views at Pittsburgh's most picturesque perch, and the underrated tourist town of nearby Saltsburgh offers a charming getaway. Kittanning, divided in two by the Allegheny River, is concentrated along the water. Indeed, downtown Kittanning is perched on the east side of the Allegheny, facing smaller West Kittanning. The Kittanning Citizens Bridge allows drivers, bikers, and pedestrians alike to move easily from one side to the other.
Getting out in Kittanning
Armstrong Trail runs more than 50 miles along the Allegheny and Kiskiminetas Rivers. A 21-mile stretch that goes from Kittanning to Phillipston is an ideal path not just for all levels of road bikers, but also birders. The latter will find a splendid collection of winged friends to spot, from American goldfinches and bald eagles to mallards and wood ducks. More into geocaching? There are locations for that along the trail, too.
Kittanning also boasts Cowanshannock Trail, a smaller stretch that locals also call Buttermilk Falls. At only 2.6 miles, it's an easy way to get to a series of places to stop and swim (or even make use of a rope swing).
For those who prefer to know the history of a place before they explore the outdoors, the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society Inc. is open from May until October, or by appointment in the cooler months. The first floor features rooms decorated and filled as they would have been in centuries past, including a parlor, gathering room, and kitchen. One room focuses on the county's involvement in the Civil War. The second floor includes displays about the sometimes contentious relationship between European settlers and the Delaware tribe, including details on the 1756 attack on a native village in what is now Kittanning.
Where to eat and shop in Kittanning
Love quirky shops filled with knick-knacks both old and new? Kittanning's downtown is stacked with places to buy antiques. Rabbit Hole Collective is an appropriately warren-like hunting ground for everything from vintage freak show memorabilia to taxidermy. Havin's 2nd Chance Shop sells wildly inexpensive clothes, housewares, and even toys, including bridal gowns for $25. Shoppers looking for something that hasn't been pre-loved can grab house-blended herbal teas and humane bath and beauty products at Earthbound Apothecary.
When retail therapy works up an appetite, A Mano Eatery serves dishes as handmade as its name suggests. The housemade pastas are a local favorite, but it's the pastries, including cookies and cupcakes, that get the most notice. Another different taste of Italy is on offer at Vic + Nicalena's Woodfired Pizza, where choices range from basic margherita or pepperoni 'za to an Italian mac-and-cheese pizza — or even one topped with gianduja and strawberries. If ambience is most important, try The Meredith Inn. Located in a Victorian home on the Allegheny, it's an upscale place for steaks or baby back ribs in house whiskey-peach sauce.
There are plenty of great boroughs and towns to take a day trip from Pittsburgh (it's also worth looking at the scenic historical paradise of Latrobe), but Kittanning earns its place as Armstrong's county seat with a variety of finds to compel a visit. Whether you're in the market for quirky shopping and locally informed dining, riverside trails, or a combination thereof, you might even forget the big city once you've experienced this beautiful borough.