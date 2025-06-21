The 'Cannabis Capital Of Colorado' Is A Uniquely Dinosaur-Centric Town Full Of Endless Outdoor Adventures

Colorado, today known for its sky-high mountains, numerous ski slopes, local breweries, year-round camping, and more recently, legalized marijuana, was once a paradise for dinosaurs, mammoths, and ancient sharks. Nowhere is that more apparent than in Dinosaur, Colorado. A town renamed for, and adorned by, the giant beasts found in the ground nearby, is also flocked to for the plants that grow above it.

Considered by some to be the "Cannabis Capital of Colorado," Dinosaur's narrow borders are home to four different marijuana dispensaries and just a handful of other businesses. With cannabis being the town's primary economic driver, and its proximity to Utah and Wyoming, both states where recreational marijuana use is illegal, the nickname stuck. Also serving as the gateway to Dinosaur National Monument, this Colorado town is a prime destination for hikers, climbers, and those who enjoy underrated scenic drives through state parks and towering canyons.

Relatively isolated and just a few miles from the Utah/Colorado border, visitors must fly then drive to Dinosaur. Salt Lake City International Airport, roughly 3 hours away by car, offers the most airline and fare options. For fewer options, but less time in the car, fly into Grand Junction Regional Airport, then drive approximately 2 hours along the aptly named Dinosaur Diamond, one of Colorado's many scenic byways. While small, with a population of fewer than 250 and a land area of less than 1 square mile, Dinosaur has more than its fair share of ancient history, marijuana dispensaries, and recreational activities.